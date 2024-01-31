Extraction Director to Helm Adaptation of Kill Them All Graphic Novel

Sam Hargrave will direct Kill Them All, based on the action-comedy graphic novel by writer/artist Kyle Starks and colorist David 'Luigi' Anderson.

Extraction director Sam Hargrave is targeting his next action movie: the shoot-'em-up Kill Them All, based on the graphic novel by Kyle Starks. Deadline reports Hargrave is set to direct the adaptation of the action-comedy comic, a love letter to '90s action movies from the Eisner-nominated cartoonist behind SexCastle, for Paramount Pictures. Josh Appelbaum (2014's Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles, the live-action Cowboy Bebop) and André Nemec (Mission: Impossible – Ghost Protocol, Citadel) are on board as producers with James Coyne (Vikingdom) writing the script.

Kill Them All is about a murderous team-up between a betrayed murderess seeking revenge and a hard-drinking former cop who wants his job back. Together, they have to fight their way through Requin Plaza — fifteen flights of criminals, assassins, drug lords, murderers, corrupt cops, and even accountants — and kill them all.

The graphic novel follows the self-proclaimed "best cop in the world," ex-Detective Mason Iruka, who vows to "kick ass until my leg falls off." Iruka and his partner in crime-fighting, Khan, join forces with The Tiger's Daughter — a freshly-dumped deadly assassin. After her ex tries to kill her, blows up her apartment, and gets a bounty on her head from the crime boss who brainwashed her as a child assassin, Tiger's Daughter joins Iruka and Khan to run the gauntlet of villains, get her revenge... and kill them all. It's Die Hard meets Kill Bill with a comedic angle.

A fight choreographer, stunt double and stunt coordinator whose credits include Marvel's The Avengers, Captain America: The Winter Soldier, Atomic Blonde, and Avengers: Endgame, Hargrave directed Chris Hemsworth in 2020's Extraction for Netflix and its sequel Extraction II. He'll next direct Jason Clarke in the pilot episode of the Apple TV+ series The Last Frontier, about a lone US Marshal in Alaska who suspects a political conspiracy after a prison transport plane crashes in the remote wilderness and frees dozens of violent inmates.

The Kill Them All graphic novel is available wherever books are sold from Oni Press.