The Last Frontier: Apple TV+ Orders New Series From Extraction Director

Stuntman and filmmaker Sam Hargrave (Netflix's Extraction) is going to The Last Frontier on Apple TV+. The streamer has ordered the new drama from creators Jon Bokenkamp (NBC's The Blacklist) and Richard D'Ovidio (The Blacklist: Redemption), with Jason Clarke (Zero Dark Thirty) starring and executive producing the project. Hargrave — who served as the stunt coordinator on Atomic Blonde and Marvel's Avengers: Endgame before making his feature directorial debut on the Chris Hemsworth-starring action flick Extraction — will direct the pilot and serve as executive producer alongside Bokenkamp, D'Ovidio, and Clarke.

The Last Frontier follows US Marshal Frank Remnick (Clarke), the lone Marshal in charge of the quiet, rugged barrens of Alaska, whose jurisdiction is turned upside-down when a prison transport plane crashes in the remote wilderness, setting free dozens of violent inmates. Tasked with protecting the town he's vowed to keep safe, he begins to suspect the crash wasn't an accident, but the first step of a well-crafted plan with international political implications.

Hargrave returned to direct Extraction 2 for Netflix. In 2021, it was announced Hargrave would team with Jake Gyllenhaal for MGM's Combat Control, telling the true story of Medal of Honor recipient John Chapman. Clarke's credits include White House Down, Dawn of the Planet of the Apes, Terminator Genisys, First Man, Pet Sematary, HBO's Winning Time: The Rise of the Lakers Dynasty, and director Christopher Nolan's upcoming Oppenheimer.

Apple Studios (Black Bird, Killers of the Flower Moon, Hello Tomorrow!) is producing the 10-episode original drama that will stream on Apple TV+.

The Last Frontier joins Apple Studios' slate of series, including City on Fire from Josh Schwartz and Stephanie Savage, premiering May 12th; Masters of the Air, from Steven Spielberg's Amblin Television and Tom Hanks and Gary Goetzman's Playtone; Lessons in Chemistry, based on the best-selling book and starring Academy Award winner Brie Larson; and Firebug, a new series that re-teams creator Dennis Lehane, star and executive producer Taron Egerton, and executive producers Richard Plepler, Kary Antholis, Bradley Thomas and Dan Friedkin following their collaboration on Black Bird.

