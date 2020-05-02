Extraction Director Says There's One Major Problem With Casting Chris Hemsworth in an Action Movie

✖

Extraction’s director says that there’s one major problem with casting Chris Hemsworth in an action movie. The Netflix original is a hit among audiences and undoubtedly their most popular action feature so far. But, as the streaming platform pointed out this week, the Marvel star is always going to be pretty no matter what physical state he’s in. Sam Hargrave told The Guardian as much this weekend in an interview about the film. The MCU stunt maestro is the one behind the lens this time around. Hemsworth is kicking all sorts of butt in this movie and getting his hands dirty doing it. But, there’s still a weird feeling of seeing a man that might as well be chiseled out of granite just laying waste to wave after wave of bad guys.

Hargrove explained, “No matter how much dirt or blood you put on Chris Hemsworth, there’s no getting around it: he is devilishly handsome.” For the most part, he’s absolutely right. Even when that physique got stripped away in Avenges: Endgame, his personality was able to carry the day. Not to mention the fact that Thor was down for the scrap in that final battle against Thanos.

The Russo Brothers produced the film and they couldn’t be happier with the results. On Rotten Tomatoes, the film has a 67% critics score and a 70% audience score. However, the aggregation site doesn’t tell the whole story. People are ravenous for content with the coronavirus pandemic going on. Especially bigger action fare, because there’s only so many times you can revisit your old favorites before boredom sets in. To commemorate the pace the movie is keeping, the Endgame directors took to Twitter to celebrate.

“We can’t thank everyone enough for all the incredible love and support for #Extraction! We truly have the best fans in the world. #SamHargrave @chrishemsworth #RudhrakshJaiswal @Golshifteh @RandeepHooda @priyanshu29 @DavidKHarbour,” they tweeted.

Comicbook.com’s Charlie Ridgely called Extraction “fast and forgettable” in his review:

Ridgely wrote, “A movie like Extraction is always going to do well on Netflix. It's a big-budget action-thriller with a major name like Chris Hemsworth, coming just a year after Avengers: Endgame. Not to mention the fact that it's written and produced by Endgame directors Joe and Anthony Russo (they produced together, Joe wrote the screenplay). With no movies out in theaters, and everyone begging for something new and exciting to watch, Extraction is set up for success. People will be drawn to it and it will probably end up being one of the most-watched original movies ever on Netflix. However, Extraction's quality doesn't really live up to its popularity. We've seen this movie before, and it's not all that interesting.”

