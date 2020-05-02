Netflix Reveals Least Realistic Part of Chris Hemsworth's Extraction

Netflix revealed the least realistic part of Chris Hemsworth’s new movie Extraction. There is no question that the Marvel star’s latest project has been a success for the streaming platform. Netflix decided to point out that his staggering body count in the film never mentions how handsome their nemesis is. To be fair, Hemsworth is in rip-roaring shape during the film, and audiences have been loving it. A bunch of factors are at play in the film’s success, but there’s no denying that the Thor actor and the Russo Brothers have a hit on their hands. No theaters mean that people are more reliant on streaming services like Netflix than ever.

Extraction was a big gamble for Netflix as they used to produce original films that were dramas or comedies. This is a big-budget spectacle and fronted by a household name in Chris Hemsworth with Marvel veterans the Russo Brothers producing it. That built-in fandom meant people were quick to check out the original film in the hours after its debut on the platform. All of this has led to what can only be considered a rousing success for Netflix. It would make sense to see them take a bit of a victory lap on social media after hitting it out of the park

The least believable part of Extraction is that at no point do any of the 183 people that Chris Hemsworth kills mention how ridiculously good looking he is... — Netflix (@netflix) April 28, 2020

In the film, Tyler Rake (Hemsworth) is a fearless black market mercenary who embarks on the deadliest mission of his career when he’s enlisted to rescue the kidnapped son of an international crime lord.

