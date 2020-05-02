The Russo Brothers Celebrate Extraction Becoming the Biggest Movie Premiere on Netflix

✖

Extraction hit Netflix last month and is proving to be quite popular among viewers. The movie was directed by Sam Hargrave and produced by Joe and Anthony Russo, and is a military action thriller about a mercenary played by Chris Hemsworth who is tasked with rescuing a crime lord's son. Currently, Extraction has a 67% critics score and 70% audience score on Rotten Tomatoes. ComicBook's own Charlie Ridgely gave the movie a 2 out of 5, calling it "fast and forgettable." Despite mixed reviews, the movie is on track to have the biggest movie premiere on Netflix. The Russos recently took to Netflix to celebrate the news.

“We can’t thank everyone enough for all the incredible love and support for #Extraction! We truly have the best fans in the world,” the Russos wrote. They shared the following: “Tyler Rake is kicking ass. EXTRACTION is well on its way to becoming the biggest-ever film premiere on Netflix - with a projected 90 million households getting in on the action in the first 4 weeks. Thanks to everyone who watched so far!” You can check out the post below:

Extraction is Hargrave's feature directorial debut, but he's no stranger to big budgets and action thrills, having served as the stunt coordinator and second unit director on Avengers: Infinity War and Avengers: Endgame. He was also Chris Evans' stunt double for multiple Marvel Studios films. In fact, Extraction is much more of a Marvel Cinematic reunion than folks may realize. The script was also written by Endgame co-director Joe Russo. Extraction also stars David Harbour and Derek Luke. The former is set to play Red Guardian in the upcoming Black Widow solo film, while the latter played Gabe Jones, one of the Howling Commandos in Captain America: The First Avenger.

The movie was left with an ambiguous ending that has the Internet talking. The final shot of the film left one character's fate up in the air, which the director recently addressed. Hemsworth has also been sharing some cool behind-the-scenes content, which shows how some of the movie's best stunts were filmed.

Extraction is now streaming on Netflix.

