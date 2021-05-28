F9: Fast Saga's Super Bowl Teaser Puts Helen Mirren in the Driver's Seat

Helen Mirren is in the driver's seat for the first time when the Fast Saga races back into theaters this summer. In a new look at F9 premiered during Super Bowl LV on CBS, Mirren's Magdalene Shaw is behind the wheel of a hot ride in the Fast & Furious sequel pitting Dom Toretto (Vin Diesel) and crew against his long-lost brother Jakob (John Cena) — a master thief, assassin, and high-performance driver. When Jakob joins forces with cyberterrorist Cipher (Charlize Theron), who battled Magdalene's sons Owen (Luke Evans) and Deckard Shaw (Jason Statham) in The Fate of the Furious, it's going to take all of the Fast Family to bring them down.

After Fate of the Furious introduced Mirren as the matriarch of the Shaw clan — which would grow with Hattie Shaw (Vanessa Kirby) in Hobbs & Shaw — the actress told EW she "want[s] to drive next time."

"I almost went down on my knees. Not quite. But I went down on my metaphorical knees to Vin and to everyone," Mirren told Buzzfeed in 2017 about joining the blockbuster franchise. "I always… I just wanted to be in one of those movies."

In January, Diesel teased what's down the road when mother Shaw returns in F9:

"Without giving away any spoilers… You know what, I'm going to give you a spoiler: Yes, she gets to drive," the franchise star and producer told Entertainment Weekly. "It's so awesome. She gets to drive and she gets to drive sleek."

Along with Fast Saga newcomer Cena, audiences will see the long-awaited return of Han (Sung Kang), who throws in with Dom's tight-knit crew: Letty (Michelle Rodriguez), Mia (Jordana Brewster), Roman (Tyrese Gibson), Tej (Chris 'Ludacris' Bridges), and Ramsey (Nathalie Emmanuel).

After a series of delays — Universal Pictures postponed F9 from May 2020 to April 2, 2021, before moving again to May 28 because of the coronavirus pandemic — Diesel is "definitely eager to share" the latest entry in the Fast franchise.

"When you make a good movie, your first goal is to make something that you can be proud of, and in the film business you learn from the very beginning that when the film gets released, even without the pandemic, is rarely in your control," Diesel said. "But when you really think about the quality of the movie, there's more time you have to work in post-production, more time to get the shots right; it does give you a little bit of a cushion. I want to get the movie out for all of the great fans who have been waiting for this chapter — and yet look at the world that we live in. I can only say that when you see the movie you will be excited and, hopefully, you will be really, really happy."

F9 opens in theaters on May 28.