F9 Trailer Reveals New Look at Fast & Furious Sequel for Super Bowl 2021

✖

Fast & Furious 9 released a brand new trailer during the Super Bowl. With an entire calendar year almost gone since the movie was supposed to premiere in theaters originally, Universal had to give the fans something to whet their appetite for later this season. Anyone hoping for a longer look at Dom Torretto and his family’s larger adventures should be pretty excited. Heck, there’s even some Han in there for all those hoping for more of Sung Kang’s cool character. The fanbase still doesn’t know everything rolling into theaters later this year, but this will give everybody just that much more zip as the months keep flying by. One thing that has remained consistent throughout the Fast franchise is that the series will find unique ways to keep upping the ante. That remains true with Fast 9, and even the sequel if you believe things are headed to space with that one.

Universal knows that Diesel and his band of car heroes can’t keep doing this forever though, and the franchise star basically admitted that 10 will likely be the last ride. He told Entertainment Weekly that he had discussed the possibility with Paul Walker years ago.

"Well, kind of because that's always what was discussed. Even as far back as 2012, 2013, it was something that Pablo [Walker] and I would discuss, finishing on the 10th one," Diesel explained. "That just always felt right. And being a part of the Marvel franchise, seeing that possibility that when you have that much story you can end with two films. It was something that we'd talked about that became real. It's just been such a wonderful, wonderful run, and we'd always envisioned that 10 would be the farewell, the finale, and that is what our story is working towards."

Well, they might be working towards it with John Cena’s villain Jakob, or maybe not. The WWE Superstar is hoping people will love what they’ve done with Fast 9. He talked about it in an interview last year.

"The newest installment — everybody knows Fast is going to kill it when it comes to action," Cena revealed. "The thing I love about Fast 9 is people are going to see it weave that legacy together. It's not nearly 'What is Fast gonna do next for action;' it is action on the edge of your seat, but story. If you're a fan of the franchise, you get questions answered, you get new questions you can develop, it's another foothold to the narrative. That's the stuff that I love."

Did you love the new Fast 9 trailer? Let us know down in the comments!