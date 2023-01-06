Face/Off Star Nicolas Cage Teases Sequel Plans

A sequel to the beloved action film Face/Off was announced back in 2021 in the wake of the success of director Adam Wingard's Godzilla vs. Kong, with original star Nicolas Cage recently hinting at what audiences can expect from the upcoming sequel. As one could imagine, there will be plenty of mistaken identities and face-swapping, with the concept incorporating more figures who will be going covert in hopes of pulling off nefarious schemes. Given that when the project was announced, some audiences were nervous the project would pivot away from the original characters, Cage confirms that won't be the case.

"I think Face/Off is a sequel that lends itself to a lot of twists and turns and unpredictability," Cage shared with Collider. "It's almost like if you factor in the idea of offspring and Castor and Sean having children and these children grow up, then it becomes like three-dimensional chess, and then it's not just the two, John Travolta and myself, it's four of us ping-ponging and going at different levels, and it becomes even more complex. I think there's a lot of fertile ground there. I had maybe one meeting in an office, but I haven't heard anything since, so I don't know."

Director Wingard got his start in the world of horror, helming projects like You're Next and The Guest, with Godzilla vs. Kong marking his biggest foray into the world of big-budget action. Cage went on to show his support of the filmmaker's talents.

"He's great, and I think we share similar tastes," the actor admitted. "We have similar sensibilities. I liked everything he did with Godzilla vs. Kong and I think that he's smart. He has respect for cinema and various kinds of iconography. I think it would be great."

The new film sees Wingard reuniting with writer Simon Barrett, who he developed a number of projects with, and enlisted to develop Godzilla vs. Kong 2. The filmmaker previously recalled just how challenging it was to crack the sequel script.

"I think we really got it," Wingard professed to Empire last year. "It has been probably the most challenging script we've ever worked on, for a lot of reasons. There's so much pressure in wanting to make sure that it lives up to the legacy of that project. But every draft you have these things that just click in, and you're like, 'A-ha! That's really what Face/Off is!'"

Stay tuned for details on the Face/Off sequel.

