Lindsay Lohan's Falling for Christmas Trailer Released by Netflix

Lindsay Lohan is back with a new holiday season movie for Netflix: Falling for Christmas. As you can see in the trailer below, Lohan seems to be getting back to her comedic days (Mean Girls) with this family-friendly holiday flick, which features Lohan playing Siera, the spoiled daughter of a hotel owner, who was about to get the proposal of a lifetime on a snowy mountainside, only to instead have a big skiing accident that leaves her lost, alone, and without clear memory. The Christmas-loving guy (Chord Overstreet) who runs the ski lodge takes to this mysterious woman – but it (of course) gets complicated when Siera's old life catches up with her.

Lohan introduces the trailer for Falling for Christmas by giving fans the following message: "Happy Holidays everyone. Christmas has come early this year, and I come baring gifts. Pleas enjoy the trailer for my new movie, Falling for Christmas. Coming to Netflix this November."

A newly engaged, spoiled hotel heiress (Lindsay Lohan) gets into a skiing accident, suffers from total amnesia and finds herself in the care of a handsome, blue-collar lodge owner (Chord Overstreet) and his precocious daughter in the days leading up to Christmas.

Lindsay Lohan remains a somewhat tragic case of 2000s Hollywood talent that was supposed to rise to bigger heights, only to be mired in controversies and scandals that eventually overshadowed her actual acting talents (see also: Shia LaBeouf). Like Shia, Lohan has also had some very public and ugly family troubles and substance abuse issues that also helped drag on her career.

Even thought Lindsay Lohan reached a more stabilized place in the 2010s, and finally escaped the constant sensationalism of tabloids, her road back to a successful film career has definitely been slow coming. She fell quickly after the crash and burn of her 2007 mystery psycho-thriller I Know Who Killed Me, going from starring in movies to TV roles (Ugly Betty, 2 Broke Girls, Glee), TV movies (Liz & Dick), and bit parts (often mocking herself) in franchises like Scary Movie. Since 2015 Lohan has hardly appeared onscreen anymore at all (besides reality and talk show hosting appearances as herself); instead she pursued stage acting, music, and philanthropy, while slowly revamping her reputation as a difficult and volatile talent.

The trailer for Falling for Christmas looks more like a Hallmark movie than a new Holiday Season classic, but hey, it's a start for Lindsay Lohan's comeback...

Falling for Christmas releases on Netflix on November 10th.