Grindelwald Attacks in ‘Fantastic Beasts 2’ International Trailer

The Wizarding World is facing a grave threat in the latest film in the Fantastic Beasts series, with Gellert Gindelwald finally unleashed to wreak some havoc on his enemies.

In the new International TV spot for Fantastic Beasts: The Crimes of Grindelwald, Johnny Depp‘s villainous role takes center stage as Albus Dumbledore’s foe. This forces Eddie Redmayne’s Newt Scamander into a difficult position, having to team up with Hogwarts’ headmaster in order to take down the new threat.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Take a look in the video player above, seeing the new trailer showcasing all of the exotic new creatures from the upcoming film as well as more footage of Grindelwald’s devious plot.

While the heroes might actually claim a victory in the new film, don’t expect them to rid themselves of Grindlewald’s threats entirely; Depp has already confirmed that he’s returning for the third film in the franchise.

“The possibilities in that world are wide open, so you can really try anything,” Depp said said to Collider about his future as Grindelwald. “So it was a gas and I look forward to the next installment, which I think we start the middle of next year.”

Depp also praised the franchise from writer and creator J.K. Rowling, expressing his excitement about being able to join the Harry Potter spinoff.

“It was amazing. It came out of nowhere. Someone said J.K. Rowling would like to talk to me. I spoke to a few producers and the director and to J.K. and had long conversations basically about the Grindelwald character,” Depp said. “J.K. said something I did not expect to hear because obviously her detail to her characters and those wizarding worlds is astonishing. The fact that she said, ‘I can’t wait to see what you do with the character.’ Just to hand it off to me with that degree of trust, I was really touched, blown away by that.”

But because of Depp’s troubled history, the franchise and Rowling herself has received criticism for the actor’s casting. Depp himself addressed the issues in an interview with Entertainment Weekly, defending his character after allegations of assault by ex-wife Amber Heard.

“I’ll be honest with you, I felt bad for J.K. having to field all these various feelings from people out there. I felt bad that she had to take that. But ultimately, there is real controversy. The fact remains I was falsely accused, which is why I’m suing the Sun newspaper for defamation for repeating false accusations,” Depp said.

We’ll see if Depp’s controversies affect the release of Fantastic Beasts: The Crimes of Grindelwald when the film hits theaters on November 16th.