‘Fantastic Beasts: The Crimes of Grindelwald’ Wraps Production

Fantastic Beasts: The Crimes of Grindelwald marks its official end of production with a short little .gif that was posted on social media today. It features Alison Sudol’s Queenie Goldstein flashing her golden smile, and should help get Harry Potter fans excited for the next chapter in this prequel series.

This production wrap announcement is a much lighter spin on the franchise than we’ve seen as of late. There’s been some controversy about Johnny Depp playing Grindelwald, with some fans claiming the accusations of abuse from Depp’s ex-wife Amber Heard should disqualify him form the film. Both Harry Potter creator J.K. Rowling and Warner Bros. defended the casting of Depp, which only made those same fans that much more angry.

As the subtitle suggest, The Crimes of Grindelwald will examine how Gllert Grindelwald begins a further descent into darkness, after being thwarted by Newt Scamander and captured by MACUSA at the end of the first film. For more on what’s coming in the sequel, be sure to check out the official synopsis below!

“At the end of the first film, the powerful Dark wizard Gellert Grindelwald (Depp) was captured by MACUSA (Magical Congress of the United States of America), with the help of Newt Scamander (Redmayne). But, making good on his threat, Grindelwald escaped custody and has set about gathering followers, most unsuspecting of his true agenda: to raise pure-blood wizards up to rule over all non-magical beings.

In an effort to thwart Grindelwald’s plans, Albus Dumbledore (Law) enlists his former student Newt Scamander, who agrees to help, unaware of the dangers that lie ahead. Lines are drawn as love and loyalty are tested, even among the truest friends and family, in an increasingly divided wizarding world.”

Fantastic Beasts: The Crimes of Grindelwald is being directed by David Yates, from a screenplay by J.K. Rowling, and produced by David Heyman, J.K. Rowling, Steve Kloves and Lionel Wigram.”

Fantastic Beasts: The Crimes of Grindelwald hits theaters on November 16, 2018.