Fantastic Beasts: Does The Secrets of Dumbledore Have a Post-Credits Scene?

The long-running nature of the Wizarding World franchise of movies means that Fantastic Beasts: The Secrets of Dumbledore surely won’t be the final chapter in the series, leading fans to wonder what they might be able to expect in the series’ future. For years, studio Warner Bros. has been claiming that this Fantastic Beasts series will consist of five movies in total, which means there’s a lot of uncovered territory an upcoming film can explore. Now that Fantastic Beasts: The Secrets of Dumbledore has landed in theaters, we know whether or not there’s a scene after the credits that might offer a glimpse of the series’ future.

WARNING: Spoilers below for Fantastic Beasts: The Secrets of Dumbledore

As compared to other entries in the Wizarding World franchise, The Secrets of Dumbledore offers slightly more fulfilling endings for certain characters, though the adventures of its heroes and villains are far from over. Despite those potential storytelling avenues, there is no post-credits scene that offers a tease of what’s in store for the series. In this regard, it falls in line with the majority of Wizarding World films by not including anything after the credits.

While Warner Bros. and director David Yates have long been planning a five-film narrative for the Fantastic Beasts series, a report from earlier this week might have cast doubt on the two planned films being completed. Given that former star Johnny Depp, current star Ezra Miller, and creator J.K. Rowling have all been embroiled in controversy, the studio is reportedly waiting to see how the upcoming film performs before green-lighting the two planned sequels.

Variety points out, “There’s speculation about whether or not Fantastic Beasts will complete its ambitions as a five-film franchise. At the moment, there’s no screenplay for a fourth installment, sources have confirmed. Executives at Warner Bros. are waiting to see how The Secrets of Dumbledore is received before giving films four and five the greenlight.”

This doesn’t mean that Warner Bros. will scrap the series entirely, it might just reevaluate its initial approach or potentially combine the planned events of two movies into one. Even without a post-credits scene or confirmation on when we could get a follow-up, we shouldn’t expect this entry to be the definitive conclusion of the franchise.

Screenings of Fantastic Beasts: The Secrets of Dumbledore are currently underway.

