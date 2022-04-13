Fantastic Beasts: The Secrets of Dumbledore Plot Hole Has Harry Potter Fans Unhappy

With Fantastic Beasts: The Secrets of Dumbledore set to premiere in theaters this weekend, fans have already heard about a major plot hole that has angered fans of the Harry Potter franchise. The reviews for the latest film in the Wizarding World franchise have caused it to take a hit on Rotten Tomatoes, where it is currently rated Rotten with a 54% rating among critics. This is a lot higher than the previous entry, with Fantastic Beasts: The Crimes of Grindelwald sitting with a 36% rating, but both films are much lower than the original installment which satisfied critics with a 74% Fresh rating. And while the fan voting has not yet opened, some fans have already voiced their disappointment due to a reported plot hole that involves one of the most beloved and popular characters in the entire Harry Potter franchise.

The plot hole involves Professor Minerva McGonagall, a fairly major support character in the Harry Potter films, where she’s played by Maggie Smith. Because Fantastic Beasts: The Secrets of Dumbledore takes place before the events of the Harry Potter films, the character can’t be played by Maggie Smith. Rather, the character is played by the younger Fiona Glascott. None of this is a problem, but the character is at the center of the plot hole.

In real life, Fiona Glascott is 39, and in The Secrets of Dumbledore, she’s of similar age. The problem is Minerva McGonagall was born in 1935, so she should only be a child in the movie.

If this plot hole sounds familiar, it’s because it was an issue in Fantastic Beasts: The Crimes of Grindelwald, the movie’s predecessor, which takes place in 1927. Minerva McGonagall isn’t even born yet when that movie takes place yet she’s in it. The same movie has flashback scenes to the 1910s showing the character teaching at Hogwarts. None of it makes sense, and unfortunately, it has not been addressed in the new movie.

So if Professor Minerva McGonagall was born in 1935… how is she an adult teacher in in the Fantastic Beasts films which take place in the 30s? pic.twitter.com/tDazjj98K8 — Brandon T. McClure (@BTMcClure) April 12, 2022

I went to see the new Fantastic Beasts yesterday. Big controversy as McGonagall was a teacher in it, yet it’s set before she’s born… — Mitchell (@EGBBMitchell) April 11, 2022

