Jude Law Comments on Johnny Depp Being Fired From Fantastic Beasts 3

Johnny Depp revealed earlier this month that he was exiting the upcoming Fantastic Beasts 3 at the request of the studio, with co-star Jude Law recently revealing that, since he's only one part of a massive production, he has to respect the decision of the studio. The actor's comments are quite diplomatic, as he didn't have to necessarily show his support of Depp or bemoan his exit, yet he also didn't have to make negative comments about him. While reports have emerged that Mads Mikkelsen was in talks to take over the role of Gellert Grindelwald, there has been no official confirmation of this casting decision.

"It's an enormous film, and there are many, many layers to it. It's probably one of the biggest productions I've ever worked on," Law shared with Entertainment Tonight. "And in a situation like this, you defer to the studio. That's all you can do. Because you have to turn up and play your part."

Depp confirmed the news on Instagram, noting that he was stepping away following the studio asking him to resign. While there has yet to be any official reason given for his departure, dating back to 2016, the year he debuted as Grindelwald, his ex-wife Amber Heard has made allegations about domestic abuse she suffered due to Depp. While the pair had a number of legal disputes regarding these allegations, Harry Potter fans regularly voiced their disappointment at Depp remaining in the series. Days before Depp announced his departure, he lost a legal suit against UK publication The Sun for referring to him as a "wife beater."

"It was unusual for me because, in fact, on this particular role," Law pointed out. "Johnny had actually only done a day's filming, I think, on his own."

Despite Depp's Grindelwald likely not appearing in the new film at all, even if he already filmed one scene, reports claim that the nature of his contract means that he'll earn his eight-figure salary even if he doesn't show up in the final cut.

"In a franchise like this, it's the studio and the company that make the big decisions," Law expressed. "And you have to go along with those, because we're just a member of the team."

Fantastic Beasts 3 is currently set to land in theaters on July 15, 2022.

