Fantastic Four Fan Art Imagines Harley Quinn Actor Margot Robbie as the Invisible Woman

This past weekend, a brand new rumor hit the web that claims Margot Robbie has been offered the role of Sue Storm/ Invisible Woman in the upcoming Fantastic Four reboot that is currently being cast at Marvel Studios. The rumor should, of course, be taken with a grain of salt, but fans are already getting excited about the possibility. One artist on Instagram has taken it upon themselves to create a new piece of fan art that shows how Robbie could look as the Fantastic Four character. An artist on Instagram who goes by the handle @Venomhology created a new concept that shows how the Harley Quinn actor could look as Sue Storm / Invisible Woman. In the fan art, Robbie gets the classic Fantastic Four uniform that looks perfect for the MCU. While this rumor may not turn out to be true, Robbie would be the perfect person to join the reboot.

You can check out the fan art below.

The Fantastic Four Will Be Very Important in the MCU Going Forward

While updates on The Fantastic Four reboot have been few and far between, Marvel Studios president Kevin Feige confirmed they will be an important part of the franchise going forward and updates will be coming sooner rather than later. Based on his remarks, we can likely expect the nature of the characters and their influence to span multiple entries in the overall mythology of the franchise.

"Well, we talked a little bit about Secret Wars. We talked about [Avengers: The] Kang Dynasty as related to [Ant-Man and the Wasp:] Quantumania. The only other one in terms of me personally and my 23-year history is the Fantastic Four," Feige previously shared with Entertainment Weekly about his excitement for the future. "We sort of talked about mutants and that whole aspect to the Marvel world, but Fantastic Four is the foundation for everything that came after in the comics. There's certainly been versions of it [on screen], but never inhabiting the storytelling of the MCU. And that's something that is really exciting for us. People will start to hear more about that soon. We plan on that being a big pillar of the MCU going forward, just the way they've been in the comics for 50 or 60 years."

The Fantastic Four movie is expected to hit theaters on February 15, 2025.

