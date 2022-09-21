Marvel Studios to Focus on Fantastic Four Casting While Script Is Written





Fantastic Four has a couple of writers now and Marvel Studios is set to shift its focus to casting the four actors now. Deadline reported that Jeff Kaplan and Ian Springer are the ones tasked with bringing Marvel's First Family to the big screen for the MCU. It's a big assignment and the report also indicates that the studio is going to start trying to lock down their Reed Richards, Johnny Storm, Sue Storm, and Ben Grimm. It's a big task, as a lot of MCU fans have been chomping at the bit to figure out who will play the heroes in the big live-action movie coming to theaters in 2024. John Krasinski famously played the Fantastic Four's leader in Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness. A lot of viewers would be happy to see him play the variant of Richards in the 616 Universe as well. Time will tell, rumors have been flying for years at this point, and there doesn't seem to be a resolution on the horizon.

Feige told reporters last July that the casting process was a long ways off. "I don't think it's soon," Feige explained to ET Online about a possible reveal. "This [Black Widow] is our first red carpet event in two years. We'll see what happens with upcoming gatherings and fan events where we can release more news. I hope sometime in the near future." From that moment, the speculation continued to build as fans grow restless with Phase 4's final couple of projects.

Comicbook.com had the pleasure of speaking with the Marvel Studios boss last year, and he seemed to think there was a good approach to selecting Fantastic Four members. If you're looking for any hints, maybe a mix of established actors alongside fresh faces is the way to go.

"I think the MCU is a beautiful combination of both (established actors and new faces)," Feige revealed. "I think you look no further than Simu in Shang-Chi, like Chris Hemsworth, like Tom Hiddleston, like Tom Holland, an actor that hadn't been seen by a tremendous amount of people before, or you have a Benedict stepping into Doctor Strange or Christian Bale stepping into Gorr in our Thor film. It is always a beautiful combination of both, and it really is about the search for the best actor for the job whether that actor is known to the world yet or not."

