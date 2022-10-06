Fantastic Four Fan Art Transforms Dacre Montgomery Into the Human Torch

Marvel Studios is slowly moving forward with the future of the Marvel Cinematic Universe withe their introduction of characters that were previously owned by FOX before their merger with Disney. The studio has already brought back Professor Charles Xavier (Patrick Stewart) while also getting ready to bring back Deadpool (Ryan Reynolds) and Wolverine (Hugh Jackman). We got to see the MCU's version of Reed Richards / Mr. Fantastic and he was played by John Krasinski, but fans want to see the rest of the Fantastic Four on the big screen. Some fans even know who they want to play the rest of the team. One artist has created a new piece of rant art that shows Dacre Montgomery as Johnny Storm / Mr. Fantastic.

An artist on Instagram that goes by the handle of @Subi.Ozil, designed a concept that shows Montgomery as Johnny Storm / Human Torch. In the fab art we see the actor fully suited up in a blue Fantastic Four uniform while subsequently using his super powers. Montgomery has long been a fan favorite to play the character and would be an absolute blast in the role. You can check out the fan art below!

During San Diego Comic-Con, the studio revealed that they will officially wrap up the new saga with two new Avengers movies, Avengers: The Kang Dynasty and Avengers: Secret Wars, and Marvel Studios President Kevin Feige seems to think that the multiverse is fine in Jonathan Majors' hands. During the same interview, Feige revealed that the Kang the Conqueror actor is well suited for this role.

"It comes down to the cast and with Jonathan Majors, who I think took over the Hall H stage, you know, in the three minutes he was up there," Feige told us. "It's amazing, and I said to him there's nobody's shoulders I'd rather be putting the multiverse saga on than his. It's really impressive what Jonathan Majors is able to do and all the different incarnations, variants, if you will, of Kang that we will see him do. It's really pretty cool."

"What I love is that he's totally different from Thanos. That he is completely different. That it's not just how about there's a bigger purple guy with a helmet? That's not what Kang is. Kang is a very different type of villain and the fact that he is many, many different characters is what's most exciting and most differentiates him." The Marvel Studios President added.

The most recent Marvel Studios film to hit theaters was Thor: Love and Thunder. The film is being directed by Taika Waititi and will star Chris Hemsworth as the titular character, Tessa Thompson as Valkyrie, Natalie Portman as Jane Foster/Mighty Thor, Russell Crowe as Zeus, Jaimie Alexander as Lady Sif, Chris Pratt as Peter Quill/Star Lord, Sean Gunn as Kraglin, Dave Bautista as Drax the Destroyer, Karen Gillan as Nebula and Christian Bale as Gorr the God Butcher. In addition to directing, Waititi will also be reprising his role as Korg. Thor: Love and Thunder is exclusively streaming on Disney+ now!

