Fantastic Four: First Steps Features the MCU’s Strongest Character (& It Isn’t Galactus or Franklin Richards)

With the Multiverse Saga in full swing, the Marvel Cinematic Universe is taking a unique approach with its latest film, The Fantastic Four: First Steps. It takes place in a different reality than the rest of the franchise, with Marvel’s First Family residing on Earth-828, a reference to the birthday of comic book artist Jack Kirby. It’s strange for the movie not to have references to other MCU heroes or recent events, such as the Void attacking New York City in Thunderbolts*. However, the Fantastic Four’s world is still beaming with potential, as there are references to Doctor Doom and other classic Marvel characters.

Videos by ComicBook.com

While Mole Man and Red Ghost play minor roles in First Steps, the focus is on Galactus, who sends his herald, the Silver Surfer, to warn Earth about his arrival. He’s going to eat the planet to satiate his hunger. Well, the Fantastic Four aren’t going to let that happen, and while they have the fight of their lives on their hands, it’s nice that they have the MCU’s strongest character backing them up.

Invisible Woman Pushes Herself to Her Limit to Beat Galactus

Galactus couldn’t have worse timing because he makes his presence felt shortly after Reed Richards and Susan Storm learn they’re about to be parents. Despite having a baby on the way, the couple and the people closest to them, Ben Grimm and Johnny Storm, travel to space to confront the Devourer of Worlds. They catch him in a good mood because he offers them a deal: give up their child, and he’ll spare the Earth. The offer isn’t one the Fantastic Four are interested in entertaining, so they get out of dodge. Unfortunately, Sue starts having contractions on the ship has to give birth despite the imminent threat outside the ship’s window. Things work out for the most part, but Sue knows that Galactus wants her child and will stop at nothing to get him.

The Fantastic Four decide to find a workaround to avoid losing the fifth member of the family so quickly. Reed thinks he can use his teleportation technology to move the Earth away from Galactus’ reach. However, that plan goes up in smoke when the Silver Surfer arrives on the planet and destroys all of the bridges. With no other choice, the Fantastic Four prepare to battle Galactus, using Franklin Richards as bait. The Devourer of Worlds is quick to realize the ruse that is afoot and makes his way toward the baby. When he gets his hands on him, Sue steps up and battles the cosmic being one-on-one.

Using her abilities to manipulate spectrums and create force fields, Invisible Woman stops Galactus in his tracks. The villain is unable to do anything, staying in place long enough for Reed to grab Franklin. With one final push, Sue tosses Galactus into the portal that will take him to another point in the galaxy. He briefly breaks out, but the Silver Surfer arrives to finish the job and get revenge on her boss for tearing her away from her home. The victory doesn’t come without a cost, though, as Sue dies due to overexerting her power.

Great Power Comes With Great Cost in First Steps

Holding Galactus at bay for so long is too much for Sue to handle, and her teammates mourn her as she lies in the street. However, her son, Franklin, who holds the Power Cosmic, brings her back to life, giving her a second chance. The family couldn’t be happier, and they return to their normal lives until Doctor Doom shows up in First Steps‘ mid-credits scene and presents himself to Franklin. It appears that the Fantastic Four have another fight on their hands, and they’re going to need Sue to be at full strength to win it.

With Doctor Doom’s introduction taking place four years after the battle with Galactus, Sue probably has a better grasp on her powers. There’s also the mystery surrounding what Franklin did to her, as he may have provided her with a boost. Whatever the case, with Doom in the field, Invisible Woman is likely going to have to put it all on the line once again in Avengers: Doomsday and prove why she’s not someone villains should underestimate.

The Fantastic Four: First Steps is in theaters now.

Do you think Invisible Woman is the strongest character in the MCU? Were you impressed by what she did in The Fantastic Four: First Steps? Let us know in the comments below!