F9 Star Vin Diesel Champions Theaters in New Movie Promo

✖

The latest trailer for F9: The Fast Saga made its debut earlier this month, hyping fans up for the film's long-awaited debut this summer. After being delayed multiple times over due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, F9 is finally set to make its debut in theaters, and franchise star Vin Diesel is here to help welcome fans back to theaters. In a new video, which you can check out below, Diesel teases what fans can expect from the theatrical experience of F9, as well as the communal experience of returning to theaters overall.

Diesel has previously been frank about his commitment to the idea of F9 playing in theaters, as opposed to a hybrid or entirely streaming release, like many blockbusters have done amid the pandemic.

“I’m so committed to the theatrical experience,” Diesel told Total Film earlier this year. “Obviously, I’ve dedicated my life to [the cinema]. It’s a wonderful feeling to know that we’re going to be there... with a movie that everybody is going to want to see together.”

In F9, Vin Diesel’s Dom Toretto is leading a quiet life off the grid with Letty and his son, little Brian, but they know that danger always lurks just over their peaceful horizon. This time, that threat will force Dom to confront the sins of his past if he’s going to save those he loves most. His crew joins together to stop a world-shattering plot led by the most skilled assassin and high-performance driver they’ve ever encountered: a man who also happens to be Dom’s forsaken brother, Jakob.

Joining Diesel in the ninth installment includes Ludacris, Michelle Rodriguez, Jordana Brewster, Helen Mirren, Tyrese Gibson, John Cena, Michael Rooker, Cardi B, and Sung Kang.

F9 sees the return of Justin Lin as director, who helmed the third, fourth, fifth and sixth chapters of the series when it transformed into a global blockbuster. The action hurtles around the globe—from London to Tokyo, from Central America to Edinburgh, and from a secret bunker in Azerbaijan to the teeming streets of Tbilisi. Along the way, old friends will be resurrected, old foes will return, history will be rewritten, and the true meaning of family will be tested like never before.

This is the latest in a long string of release dates for F9, which was originally scheduled to be released in April of 2019. The film was subsequently delayed to April of 2020 after the confirmation of franchise spinoff Hobbs & Shaw and then was delayed to May of 2020 in order to not compete with No Time to Die. Due to the pandemic, the film was then delayed to April 2, 2021, and later to May 28, 2021, before landing on the June release date.

Are you excited for F9: The Fast Saga? Share your thoughts with us in the comments below!

F9: The Fast Saga will debut in theaters on June 25th.