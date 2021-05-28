Vin Diesel Is Committed to the Theatrical Experience of F9

✖

If Vin Diesel gets his way, F9 will be saved solely for a cinematic release. Despite competing studios releasing their 2021 slates on in-house streaming services day-and-date with theatrical releases, the blockbuster star confirmed in one recent interview he's dedicated entirely to the theatrical process. In a recent interview for a Total Film cover story, the Guardians of the Galaxy star admitted he felt good about the masses being able to see the ninth feature in the Fast & Furious franchise in just a few months.

“I’m so committed to the theatrical experience,” Diesel tells the magazine for the upcoming story (via GamesRadar.) “Obviously, I’ve dedicated my life to [the cinema]. It’s a wonderful feeling to know that we’re going to be there on May 28 with a movie that everybody is going to want to see together.”

Furious mainstay Justin Lin returned to the franchise to helm F9, after having previously shot Tokyo Drift, 4, 5, and 6. It's expected F9 will be the first movie in one last trilogy for the franchise.

“I know that the theme of family has become a drinking game for some of the fans,” Lin told the magazine. “But when I woke up that morning and had the idea of exploring Dom and Jakob… that was always the reason to come back.”

Joining Diesel in the ninth installment includes Ludacris, Michelle Rodriguez, Jordana Brewster, Helen Mirren, Tyrese Gibson, John Cena, Michael Rooker, Cardi B, and Sung Kang.

The film's synopsis can be read below.

"Vin Diesel’s Dom Toretto is leading a quiet life off the grid with Letty and his son, little Brian, but they know that danger always lurks just over their peaceful horizon. This time, that threat will force Dom to confront the sins of his past if he’s going to save those he loves most. His crew joins together to stop a world-shattering plot led by the most skilled assassin and high-performance driver they’ve ever encountered: a man who also happens to be Dom’s forsaken brother, Jakob (John Cena, next year’s The Suicide Squad)."

F9 is currently set for release on May 28th.