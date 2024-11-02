More Than Half of the Fast & Furious Franchise Is Coming to Netflix

The Fast and Furious movies are about to become a staple of the Netflix lineup in the not-too-distant future. The franchise has spent years as one of the most popular in the world, and its 10 installments regularly bounce around between streaming services. It’s not often that a large chunk of them are available on one service at the same time. That changes in November, when six of the 10 Fast & Furious movies are all set to arrive on Netflix on the same day.

Netflix recently released its monthly newsletter for November, which revealed the list of every movie and TV show hitting the service over the next month. That list included more than half of the Fast & Furious entries, which will be available on November 12th.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Perhaps the most exciting part of this addition is that the six Fast & Furious movies hitting Netflix are the first six films in the franchise, without any gaps. So longtime fans or those new to the series can hop in and watch from the beginning, viewing six consecutive titles that tell a (mostly) cohesive story.

The Fast and the Furious, 2 Fast 2 Furious, The Fast and the Furious: Tokyo Drift, Fast & Furious, Fast Five, and Fast & Furious 6 are the films from the series hitting Netflix on November 12th. If you aren’t familiar, yes The Fast and the Furious and Fast & Furious are different movies, the titles just happen to be very similar.

If you decide you want to watch the entire Fast & Furious franchise all at once, you’ll have to look elsewhere after the first six movies.

New on Netflix This Month

There are new movies and TV shows hitting Netflix almost every day in the month of November, some of which have quite a few titles hitting at once. Typically, the biggest day for additions on Netflix is the first day of any given month. While not as hefty as previous months, that trend stayed mostly true in November.

Below, you can check out the full list of new titles that were added to Netflix’s lineup on November 1st.

60 Days In: Season 7

A Paris Christmas Waltz

Fall Into Winter

Free State of Jones

Goosebumps

Just Go With It

Love in the Wild: Season 2

Maid in Manhattan

Mr. Peabody & Sherman

Oblivion

Pompeii

The Scorpion King

Sixteen Candles

Superbad

The Whale

Whiplash

Barbie Mysteries: The Great Horse Chase — NETFLIX FAMILY

Best friends Brooklyn and Malibu race across Europe to solve a mystery when a show horse is stolen while they’re on vacation in the English countryside.

It’s All Over: The Kiss That Changed Spanish Football (ES) — NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY

Spanish footballers come together for the first time to relive the turbulent 2023 Women’s World Cup and the kiss that overshadowed their victory.

Let Go (SE) — NETFLIX FILM

A jaded mother makes a last-ditch effort to keep her family together by taking them on a trip to their teenage daughter’s pole dancing competition.