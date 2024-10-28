Everything Coming to Netflix, Disney+ & Other Major Streaming Services in November 2024

With November almost here, it’s time for streaming users to look ahead at what the next month has in store. Major streaming services like Netflix, Disney+, Max, Hulu, Paramount+, Peacock, and Prime Video have all sent out their monthly newsletters to let folks know what will be arriving throughout November. We’ve taken all of those newsletters and compiled their contents into one, easy-to-navigate list, so you can see everything coming to your favorite services next month. Check out the full calendar below!
November 1st
NETFLIX
60 Days In: Season 7
A Paris Christmas Waltz
Fall Into Winter
Free State of Jones
Goosebumps
Just Go With It
Love in the Wild: Season 2
Maid in Manhattan
Mr. Peabody & Sherman
Oblivion
Pompeii
The Scorpion King
Sixteen Candles
Superbad
The Whale
Whiplash
Barbie Mysteries: The Great Horse Chase — NETFLIX FAMILY
It’s All Over: The Kiss That Changed Spanish Football (ES) — NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY
Let Go (SE) — NETFLIX FILM
Videos by ComicBook.com
DISNEY+
Music By John Williams – Premiere
Ayla & The Mirrors – New Episodes
MAX
A Christmas Carol (1938)
A Christmas Story
Another Earth
Big Miracle
Cirque du Freak: The Vampire’s Assistant
Dirty Harry
Elf
Ghosts of Girlfriends Past
Goodfellas
He’s Just Not That Into You
Janet Planet (A24)
Jurassic Park
Jurassic Park III
National Lampoon’s Christmas Vacation
The Addams Family 2
The Extra Man
The Full Monty (1997)
The Hangover
The Lost World: Jurassic Park
The Other Side of the Door
The Polar Express
Unforgiven
Unstoppable
HULU
Are You The One?: Complete Seasons 2 and 6
Naruto Shippuden: Complete Sesaon 9 (DUBBED)
A Christmas Carol (1984)
Ad Astra
Aliens
Billy Madison
Carpool
Christmas on the Ranch
Christmas With The Kranks
Chronicles Of Narnia: The Lion, The Witch And The Wardrobe
The Chronicles Of Narnia: Prince Caspian
Crazy Heart
Deck the Halls
Desierto
Downhill
Eddie Murphy: Raw
Ghost Rider
Ghost Rider Spirit of Vengeance
Goodbye Lover
Grown Ups
Grown Ups 2
Hanging Up
Happy Gilmore
Hellboy (2019)
Higher Learning
Hitman
Holiday in Handcuffs
Hollow Man
Hotel Transylvania
Hotel Transylvania 2
I’ll Be Home For Christmas
Inherit the Viper
Jingle All The Way
Just Friends
La La Land
The Last Duel
Lazareth
Madea Goes To Jail
The Mistle-Tones
National Treasure
National Treasure: Book Of Secrets
New Year’s Eve
The Nutcracker (1993)
Operation Mistletoe
The Personal History Of David Copperfield
Predators
Renovation Romance
Same Time, Next Christmas
Santa Baby 2: Christmas Maybe
Santa’s Little Helper
Second Best
Sonic the Hedgehog
Teddy Kollek
Tigerland
Waitress
The Wedding Planner
Whip It
White Men Can’t Jump (1992)
Why Him?
Wild
PARAMOUNT+
The Dead Don’t Hurt
‘Tis the Season to Be Smurfy
3:10 to Yuma
48 Hrs.
A Boy Named Charlie Brown
A Christmas Carol (1999)
A Night At The Roxbury
A Thin Line Between Love And Hate
A Thousand Words
Adam Sandler’s Eight Crazy Nights
Alfie (2004)
All I Want For Christmas
All the World Is Sleeping
Another 48 Hrs.
Bad Santa
Bad Santa 2
Billionaire Boys Club
Black Snake Moan
Blades of Glory
Blinded by the Light
Catch and Release
Chloe
Christmas Eve
Cloud Atlas
Cloudy with a Chance of Meatballs
Daddy Day Camp
Death at a Funeral (2010)
Deck The Halls (2011)
Double Jeopardy
Eat Pray Love
Election
Elf: Buddy’s Musical Christmas
Ernest Saves Christmas
Everybody’s Fine
Faster
Fences
First Shift
Five Feet Apart
Flashdance
Flight
Free Birds
Friday Night Lights
Go
Good Will Hunting
GoodFellas
Hacksaw Ridge
Happy Christmas
Head of State
Home For The Holidays
Hook
Hotel for Dogs
Ida Red
Identity
Inglourious Basterds
Insomnia
Joyeux Noel
Just Mercy
Last Man Standing
Last Vegas
Leap of Faith
Letters from Iwo Jima
Like Crazy
Looper
Luce
Mad Max 2: The Road Warrior
Mad Max Beyond Thunderdome
Magnolia
Michael Clayton
Morning Glory
My Cousin Vinny
My Fair Lady
My One and Only
No Strings Attached
Noah
Oliver! (1968)
Once Upon a Time in America
Out of Sight
Paddington
Pet Sematary
Pet Sematary II
Rounders
RV
Santa Stole Our Dog!
Scrooge
Shaft (2000)
She’s All That
Siberia
Snatch
Super 8
Surf’s Up
Taps
Taxi Driver
The 12 Days of Christmas Eve
The Age of Adaline
The Baby-Sitters Club
The Dead Don’t Hurt
The Dead Zone
The Duchess
The English Patient
The Fighting Temptations
The Good Liar
The Guilt Trip
The Honeymooners
The Hurt Locker
The Infiltrator
The Kite Runner
The Long Kiss Goodnight
The November Man
The Prince and Me
The Prince Of Tides
The Smurfs Christmas Special
The Social Network
The Stepfather
The Terminal
The Tuxedo
Those Who Wish Me Dead
Top Five
Tremors
Two for the Money
Unforgiven
Urban Cowboy
Vacancy
Wayne’s World
We Were Soldiers
What Lies Beneath
What Women Want
While You Were Sleeping
Yours, Mine & Ours
Zack and Miri Make a Porno
Zookeeper
PEACOCK
The American President
Angels Sing
Annie (1982)
Annie (2014)
Appetite for Love
Atomic Blonde
Back To The Future
Back To The Future II
Back To The Future III
Before The Devil Knows You’re Dead
Belfast
Billy Madison
Black Hawk Down
Black Nativity
Blockers
The Bourne Identity
The Bourne Legacy
The Bourne Supremacy
The Bourne Ultimatum
Casino
CBGB
A Christmas In Vermont
Curious George: A Very Monkey Christmas
The Day After Tomorrow
The Day Day The Earth Stood Still
The Departed
Dick (1999)
Die Hard
Dirty Dancing (1987)
Dirty Dancing (2017)
Dirty Dancing 2: Havana Nights
The Dog Lover’s Guide to Dating
Don’t Be Afraid of The Dark
Dr. Seuss’ The Grinch
Dr. Seuss’ The Lorax
Erin Brockovich
Face/Off
The Family Man
The Family Stone
Fantastic Beasts And Where To Find Them
Fantastic Beasts: The Crimes Of Grindelwald
Fantastic Beasts: The Secrets of Dumbledore
Fast & Furious Presents: Hobbs & Shaw
Flight
Flip That Romance
Game 6
Hannibal
Harry and the Hendersons
Heaven Is For Real
Hell Or High Water
Hidden Figures
A Holiday For Harmony (Streaming Premiere)
Interstellar
It’s A Very Very Muppet Christmas Movie
It’s Complicated
The Journey Ahead
Jurassic Park
Jurassic Park III
Jurassic World
Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom
King Kong
The Legend of Frosty The Snowman
Les Miserables
Liar, Liar
Little Fockers
The Lost World: Jurassic Park
Madagascar
Major Payne
Mamma Mia: Here We Go Again!
Meet The Fockers
Meet The Parents
Mixed Nuts
Moulin Rouge
My Sweet Austrian Holiday
Mystery 101: Pilot
Norm Of The North
Notting Hill
Paddington
Penguins of Madagascar
The Perfect Holiday
Phil
Pitch Perfect
Pitch Perfect 3
Quigley Down Under
Red Riding: 1974
Red Riding: 1980
Red Riding: 1983
A Ring by Spring
Ruby Herring Mysteries: Her Last Breath
Ruby Herring Mysteries: Prediction Murder
Ruby Herring Mysteries: Silent Witness
Scary Stories To Tell In The Dark
The Secrets of Bella Vista
The Silence of The Lambs
Silver Linings Playbook
Sing
Soul Food
Spirit: Stallion of Cimarron
Sweet Carolina
Ted
There Be Dragons
This Christmas
The Truman Show
The Turkey Bowl
Una
Volcano
Walk The Line
The Warlords
PRIME VIDEO
Bones S1-S12
12 Days of Christmas Eve
3 Ninjas Knuckle Up
50 To 1
A Knight’s Tale
A Perfect Day – Available on Freevee for free with ads
Absolute Deception
Across The Universe
Agent Cody Banks
Agent Cody Banks 2: Destination London
Airplane II: The Sequel
Airplane!
All Saints
Almost Christmas
Anacondas: The Hunt For The Blood Orchid
Anger Management
Apache
Bad Company
Battlefield Earth
Battleship
Big Night
Blizzard
Blown Away
Bobby Jones: Stroke of Genius
Boomerang
Bucky Larson Born To Be A Star
Carrie (1976)
Carrie (2013)
Casualties Of War
Catch Me If You Can
Catch-22
Children of Men
Christmas with the Kranks – Available on Freevee for free with ads
Cold Mountain
Comes A Horseman
Copshop – Available on Freevee for free with ads
Cowboys & Aliens
Crazy In Alabama
Dear Christmas
Dear John
Death Wish 3
Death Wish 4: The Crackdown
Death Wish II
Die Hard
Disturbia
Double Team
Driven
Dumb And Dumber To
Dune (2021)
Earth to Echo – Available on Freevee for free with ads
Equals
Escape From Alcatraz
Exodus
F/X
Fame
Flash of Genius
Flight
Gladiator (1992)
Gone Baby Gone
Good Boy!
Good Will Hunting
Gorky Park
Gosford Park
Guns Of The Magnificent Seven
Harriet the Spy
Hell is for Heroes
Hour Of The Gun
House at the End of the Street – Available on Freevee for free with ads
How to Lose a Guy in 10 Days
Identity Thief
In & Out
Invasion of the Body Snatchers (1978)
It Takes Two
Jacob’s Ladder
Jingle All the Way
Escape from L.A.
John Grisham’s The Rainmaker
Johnny Mnemonic
Just Like Heaven
Kill Your Darlings
Kingdom of Heaven
Les Miserables
Leviathan
Libre
Loch Ness
Lords of Dogtown
Mario Puzo’s The Godfather, Coda: The Death of Michael Corleone
Margot At The Wedding
Mean Girls (2004)
Meet John Doe
Men
Michael Jackson’s This Is It
Midnight in Paris
Mr. Mom
Murphy’s Law
Neighbors
Of Gods and Men
One Direction: This Is Us (Extended Cut)
Pan’s Labyrinth
Passengers – Available on Freevee for free with ads
Play Misty For Me
Popeye
Puss in Boots – Available on Freevee for free with ads
Radio Flyer
Rambo III
Rampage – Available on Freevee for free with ads
Reba McEntire’s Christmas In Tune
Return Of The Seven
Ride Along With Gag Reel
Rio Lobo
Roboshark
Rosemary’s Baby
Roxanne
Run Lola Run
Rust
Santa Claus: The Movie
Saving Silverman
School of Rock
Scrooged
She’s So Lovely
She’s the Man – Available on Freevee for free with ads
Silver Linings Playbook
Slackers
Small Soldiers
Sonic the Hedgehog
Star Trek VIII: First Contact
Steel Magnolias
Steve Jobs
Still of the Night
Straw Dogs
Surviving Christmas
Target
The Animal
The Apartment
The Aviator
THE CHRISTMAS EDITION
The Edge of Seventeen – Available on Freevee for free with ads
The Eiger Sanction
The Family Stone
The Godfather
The Godfather, Part II
The Good Shepherd
The Great Escape
The Holiday
The Italian Job (2003)
The King’s Man
The Lady In The Van
The Lego Movie – Available on Freevee for free with ads
The Magnificent Seven (1960)
The Magnificent Seven Ride
The People vs. Larry Flynt
The Pursuit Of Happyness
The Saint
The Soloist
The Spectacular Now
The Swan Princess And The Secret Of The Castle
The Swan Princess Christmas
The Terminator
The White Buffalo
The Wonderful Country
The Theory of Everything
Think Like a Man – Available on Freevee for free with ads
Think Like a Man Too – Available on Freevee for free with ads
To Sleep With Anger
Tom & Jerry (2021)
Tower Heist
Turbulence
Ultraviolet
Universal Soldier: Day Of Reckoning
Walk of Shame
Walking Tall
War of The Worlds (2005)
Zona Mortal
[RELATED: Why the King of the Hill Revival Is Already on the Right Track]
November 2nd
DISNEY+
Endurance
MAX
Cleats & Convos, Episode 104
HULU
Endurance: Special Premiere
PEACOCK
A Carol For Two (Hallmark)
The Outfit
Saturday Night Live, Season 50 (NBC)
November 3rd
MAX
Before They Kill Again, Season 1 (ID)
Invincible Fight Girl, Season 1 (Adult Swim)
Like Water For Chocolate (Como Agua Para Chocolate), Season 1 (HBO Original)
PEACOCK
Our Holiday Story (Hallmark)
November 4th
MAX
Holiday Wars, Season 6 (Food Network) (following linear debut)
PEACOCK
Holiday Mismatch (Hallmark)
Mr. Jones
November 5th
NETFLIX
Dirty Jobs: Seasons 1-2
Love Village: Season 2 (JP) — NETFLIX SERIES
DISNEY+
Dancing with the Stars (Season 33) – New Episode Live at 8/7c
MAX
Game Changers, Season 1 (Discovery)
Holiday Baking Championship, Season 11 (Food Network) (following linear debut)
PEACOCK
2024 Presidential Election
The 2024 Saturday Night Live Election Special
PRIME VIDEO
Election Night Live with Brian Williams
Back to Black
November 6th
NETFLIX
Love Is Blind: Argentina (AR) — NETFLIX SERIES
Meet Me Next Christmas — NETFLIX FILM
Pedro Páramo (MX) — NETFLIX FILM
DISNEY+
Kindergarten: The Musical (S1, 5 episodes)
MAX
Fareed Zakaria Documentaries, Episode 201 – 204
Feuds Turned Fatal, Season 1 (ID)
HULU
Gangnam B-Side: Two-Episode Series Premiere (SUBBED & DUBBED)
A Man Called Otto
PARAMOUNT+
My True Crime Story (Season 2)
PEACOCK
After the Ball
Divorce Bait
From Time to Time
Paradise Hills
So Undercover
Tiger Eyes
November 7th
NETFLIX
10 Days of a Curious Man (TR) — NETFLIX FILM
Born for the Spotlight (TW) — NETFLIX SERIES
Countdown: Paul vs. Tyson — NETFLIX SPORTS SERIES
Face Off: Seasons 6-8
Outer Banks: Season 4: Part 2 — NETFLIX SERIES
MAX
Luva de Pedreiro: Viral Moves (Luva de Pedreiro – O Rei Da Jogada) (Max Original)
HULU
Adoption Diaries: Complete Season 1
Amazing Wedding Cakes: Complete Season 4
America’s Cuteset Puppies: Complete Season 1
Beyond the Pole: Complete Season 2
Beyond the Pole: Living Under Lockdown: Complete Season 11
Bid, Build, Design: Complete Season 1
Braxton Family Values: Complete Seasons 5B and 6A
Bridezillas: Complete Season 13
Cutting it in the ATL: Complete Season 1
First Lady of Jamaica: Complete Season 1
Ghost Moms: Complete Season 1
Her Deadly Night in Paris: Complete Season 1
Hoarders: Complete Seasons 8-9 and 15
Holiday Home Invasion: Complete Season 1
Hustle & Soul: Complete Seasons 1 and 3
John Edward Cross Country: Complete Seasons 2-3
Katrina Weddings: A Second Chance: Complete Season 1
L.A. Hair: Complete Seasons 3-5
Marriage Boot Camp: Hip-Hop Edition: Complete Season 14
Marriage Boot Camp: Reality Stars: Complete Season 11
Mary Mary: Complete Season 5
My Life is a Telenovela: Complete Season 1
Obsessed with the Dress: Complete Season 1
Platinum Babies: Complete Season 1
Prison Brides: Complete Season 1
Raising Sextuplets: Complete Season 2
Road Wars: Complete Season 3
Secret Lives of Women: Complete Season 4
Surrogate Stories: Complete Season 1
Tamar & Vince: Complete Seasons 3-5
Wedding Gown Secrets: Complete Season 1
Madagascar
Madagascar: Escape 2 Africa
Penguins Of Madagascar
PEACOCK
Eat Slay Love (Peacock Original)
Madagascar: Escape 2 Africa
PRIME VIDEO
Citadel: Honey Bunny
Look Back
My Old Ass
Moonbound – Available on Freevee for free with ads
November 8th
NETFLIX
A Holiday Engagement
Bank Under Siege (ES) — NETFLIX SERIES
The Cage (FR) — NETFLIX SERIES
The Christmas Trap
Investigation Alien — NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY
My Dad’s Christmas Date
Mr. Plankton (KR) — NETFLIX SERIES
Vijay 69 (IN) — NETFLIX FILM
Umjolo: The Gone Girl (ZA) — NETFLIX FILM
MAX
Christmas Cookie Challenge, Season 8 (Food Network) (following linear debut)
HULU
The Fiery Priest: Two-Episode Season 2 Premiere
NCIS: Complete Seasons 1-11
Poolman
The Present
Tooth Fairy
Wild Hogs
PARAMOUNT+
Dream Horse
PEACOCK
Five Gold Rings (Hallmark)
I Hate I Love You (Streaming Premiere)
PRIME VIDEO
Every Minute Counts
November 9th
NETFLIX
Arcane: Season 2, Act I — NETFLIX SERIES
The Lost City
MAX
Cleats & Convos, Episode 106
Gold Rush, Season 15 (Discovery)
PEACOCK
Trivia at St. Nick’s (Hallmark)
November 10th
NETFLIX
Focus
MAX
Build for Off-Road, Season 1
PEACOCK
Santa Tell Me (Hallmark)
[RELATED: What to Expect From Chucky Franchise After TV Series Cancellation]
November 11th
NETFLIX
Rob Peace
DISNEY+
SuperKitties: Su-Purr Adventures (Shorts) (S1, 4 episodes)
MAX
Bellator: Fight Week Paris, Season 7
HULU
Ally McBeal: Complete Seasons 1-5
PEACOCK
Manson: The Women
Night School
Love After Lockup, Seasons 1-5 (We TV)
Mama June: From Not to Hot, Seasons 1-6 (We TV)
‘Tis the Season to Be Irish (Hallmark)
PRIME VIDEO
Me Before You
November 12th
NETFLIX
Adrienne Iapalucci: Dark Queen — NETFLIX COMEDY SPECIAL
Rhythm + Flow: Brazil (BR) — NETFLIX SERIES
The Fast and the Furious
2 Fast 2 Furious
The Fast and the Furious: Tokyo Drift
Fast & Furious
Fast Five
Fast & Furious 6
DISNEY+
Dancing with the Stars (Season 33) – New Episode Live at 8/7c
MAX
Christina in the Country, Season 2 (HGTV)
Moonshiners, Season 15 (Discovery)
Operation Undercover, Season 1 (ID)
TV on the Edge: Moments That Shaped Our Culture, Season 1 (CNN Original Series)
HULU
Selling Super Houses: Complete Season 1
PEACOCK
Anatomy of a Crime
Firestarter (2022)
November 13th
NETFLIX
EMILIA PÉREZ (FR) — NETFLIX FILM
Hot Frosty — NETFLIX FILM
The Mothers of Penguins (PL) — NETFLIX SERIES
Return of the King: The Fall and Rise of Elvis Presley — NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY
Sisters’ Feud (MX) — NETFLIX SERIES
SPRINT Part 2 — NETFLIX SPORTS SERIES
DISNEY+
Late to the Party: Coming Out Later in Life
MAX
Beat Bobby Flay: Holiday Throwdown (Food Network) (following linear debut)
Call Me Ted
Don’t Hate Your House with the Property Brothers, Season 1 (HGTV)
PARAMOUNT+
Pele: Birth of a Legend
Baby Shark’s Big Show! (Season 2)
Inside the Factory (Season 7)
PEACOCK
St. Denis Medical, Season 1- Premiere (NBC)
PRIME VIDEO
UglyDolls – Available on Freevee for free with ads
November 14th
NETFLIX
Beyond Goodbye (JP) — NETFLIX SERIES
The Fairly OddParents: A New Wish
The Lost Children (CO) — NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY
DISNEY+
The Stanford Prison Experiment: Unlocking the Truth (3 episodes)
MAX
A Very Merry Rickmas Yule Log
Calcifer Yule Log
Carville: Winning is Everything, Stupid (CNN Films)
Harry Potter: Fireplace (Yule Log)
Harry Potter: Wizards of Baking, Season 1 (Food Network)
Lost Monster Files, Season 1 (Discovery)
The Dog House: UK, Season 5 Christmas Special (Max Original)
HULU
FX’s Say Nothing: Complete Limited Series
Flipping Down South: Complete Season 1
I Wasn’t Expecting a Baby!: Complete Season 1
Legends of the Fork: Complete Season 1
Seatbelt Psychic: Complete Season 1
The Stanford Prison Experiment: Unlocking the Truth: Series Premiere
13 Sons & Pregnant: Complete Season 1
PEACOCK
The Day Of The Jackal, Season 1 – Premiere, 5 Episodes, 60 min (Peacock Original)
PRIME VIDEO
Cross (2024)
November 15th
NETFLIX
A.P. Bio: Seasons 1-4
Cobra Kai: Season 6: Part 2 — NETFLIX SERIES
Jake Paul vs. Mike Tyson — NETFLIX LIVE EVENT
Million Dollar Decorators: Season 2
DISNEY+
An Almost Christmas Story – Premiere
MAX
Casi el Paraíso
The Last Woodsmen, Season 1 (Discovery)
HULU
It’s All Country: Complete Season 1
Art Gallery: Andy Haynes, Maddie Wiener, Jackie Fabulous
The Backyard: Ralph Barbosa, Kiry Shabazz, Brittany Schmitt
The Cabin: Alec Flynn, Caitlin Peluffo, Garrick Bernard
Parking Lot: Mark Smalls, Robby Hoffman, Darius Bennett
The Taste of Things
Thelma
PEACOCK
A Reason for the Season (Hallmark)
Fast X
Marrowbone
Twisters (Peacock Exclusive)
PRIME VIDEO
The Night Before Christmas in Wonderland
November 16th
NETFLIX
Arcane: Season 2, Act II — NETFLIX SERIES (new episode)
MAX
Cleats & Convos, Episode 107
HULU
Harriet
PEACOCK
Christmas with the Singhs (Hallmark)
Furious 7
Miss Universo 2024
You Won’t Be Alone
November 17th
MAX
Dune: Prophecy, Season 1 (HBO Original)
Dynasties II, Season 1 (discovery+)
First-Time Buyer’s Club, Season 2 (OWN)
HULU
Christmas at the Golden Dragon
Christmas in Evergreen: Bells Are Ringing
Christmas Sail
A Holiday in Harlem
A Kismet Christmas
A Royal Corgi Christmas
The Santa Stakeout
PARAMOUNT+
Landman series premiere
PEACOCK
Jingle Bell Run (Hallmark)
November 18th
NETFLIX
Wonderoos: Season 2 — NETFLIX FAMILY
DISNEY+
Me & Mickey (Shorts) (S3, 4 episodes)
MAX
Watchmen: Chapter I (2024)
HULU
Cake Toppers: Complete Season 1
“Cookie, Cupcake, Cake”: Complete Season 1
The Honorable Shyne: Documentary Premiere
PEACOCK
Bet On Black, Season 4 (Revolt)
Confessions of a Christmas Letter (Hallmark)
November 19th
NETFLIX
UNT. Adam Ray / Dr. Comedy Phil Special — NETFLIX COMEDY SPECIAL
Zombieverse: New Blood (KR) — NETFLIX SERIES
DISNEY+
Dancing with the Stars (Season 33) – New Episode Live at 8/7c
MAX
Night Is Not Eternal (HBO Original)
HULU
Interior Chinatown: Complete Season 1
Drugstore June
PEACOCK
Making Manson – All Episodes – 3 Episodes, 60 min (Peacock Original)
PRIME VIDEO
Jeff Dunham’s Scrooged-Up Holiday Special
Abigail
November 20th
NETFLIX
Adoration (IT) — NETFLIX SERIES
Buy Now: The Shopping Conspiracy (GB) — NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY
GTMAX (FR) — NETFLIX FILM
The Merry Gentlemen — NETFLIX FILM
Our Oceans (GB) — NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY
Rhythm + Flow: Season 2 — NETFLIX SERIES
Shahs of Sunset: Seasons 3-4
DISNEY+
Big City Greens (S4, 1 episode)
MAX
Fareed Zakaria Documentaries, Episode 205
Surveilled (HBO Original)
HULU
Missing (2023)
The Son
PARAMOUNT+
Jersey Shore Family Vacation (Season 7)
PEACOCK
Defying Gravity: The Curtain Rises on Wicked (NBC)
Night Court, Season 3 – Premiere (NBC)
The Real Housewives Of Beverly Hills, Season 14 – Premiere (Bravo)
The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills After Show, Season 2 – Premiere (Bravo Digital)
PRIME VIDEO
Wish List Games
[RELATED: Netflix Just Added a Surprising Content Sharing Feature]
November 21st
NETFLIX
Maybe Baby 2 (DK) — NETFLIX FILM
Tokyo Override (JP) — NETFLIX ANIME
A Man on the Inside — NETFLIX SERIES
MAX
Human vs. Hamster (Max Original series by Magnolia Network)
Mystery At Blind Frog Ranch, Season 4 (Discovery)
Mysteries of the Abandoned, Season 11 (Discovery)
The Sex Lives of College Girls, Season 3 (Max Original)
HULU
The 58th Annual CMA Awards: Special Premiere
American Pickers: Best Of: Complete Season 7
The Boarding School Murders: Complete Season 1
Celebrity Renovation: Complete Season 1
Christmas at the Chalet
Christmas Wars: Complete Season 2
Donnie Loves Jenny: Complete Season 1
Downtown Shabby: Complete Season 1
History’s Greatest Escapes with Morgan Freeman: Complete Season 1
Lost Gold of World War II: Complete Season 2
Roanoke: A Mystery Carved in Stone: Complete Season 1
Secret Restoration: Complete Season 1
Ultimate Holiday Feast: Complete Season 1
A Cowboy Christmas Romance
Merry Magic Christmas
Mistletoe Match
Mom’s Christmas Boyfriend
PEACOCK
Based On A True Story, Season 2 – All Episodes – 8 Episodes, 30 min (Peacock Original)
Clerks III
Press Start, Season 1 – All Episodes – 6 Episodes, 22 min (Peacock Original)
PRIME VIDEO
Cruel Intentions (2024)
Dinner Club S3
November 22nd
NETFLIX
900 Days Without Anabel (ES) — NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY
The Empress: Season 2 (DE) — NETFLIX SERIES
Gold Rush: Seasons 1-2
The Helicopter Heist (SE) — NETFLIX SERIES
JOY (GB) — NETFLIX FILM
The Piano Lesson — NETFLIX FILM
Pokémon Horizons: The Series Part 4 (JP) — NETFLIX FAMILY
Spellbound — NETFLIX FAMILY
Tex Mex Motors: Season 2 — NETFLIX SERIES
TRANSMITZVAH (AR) — NETFLIX FILM
When the Phone Rings (KR) — NETFLIX SERIES
DISNEY+
Out of My Mind – Premiere
HULU
Bia and Victor: Complete Season 1
Jim Gaffigan: The Skinny: Special Premiere
Firebrand
The Good Half
PARAMOUNT+
Mr. Brooks
Deadlock
PEACOCK
A Novel Noel (Hallmark)
PRIME VIDEO
The Meg
November 23rd
NETFLIX
Arcane: Season 2, Act III — NETFLIX SERIES (new episode)
HULU
Sausage Party
PEACOCK
Ambulance
Christmas on Call (Hallmark)
I Am Not Your Negro
November 24th
HULU
Southpaw (2015)
PEACOCK
On the Rise: Juju Watkins, Season 1 – Premiere (NBC)
Three Wiser Men and a Boy (Hallmark)
PRIME VIDEO
Coraline
November 25th
NETFLIX
Cold Case: Who Killed JonBenét Ramsey — NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY
The Creature Cases: Chapter 4 — NETFLIX FAMILY
DISNEY+
Tsunami: Race Against Time (S1, 4 episodes)
MAX
Get Millie Black (HBO Original)
HULU
Family Guy: Exclusive Holiday Special
Tsunami: Series Premiere
PEACOCK
Inside Track: The Business of Formula 1, Season 1 – Premiere (CNBC)
Married To Medicine: Atlanta, Season 11 – Premiere (Bravo)
To Have and To Holiday (Hallmark)
November 26th
NETFLIX
Anthony Jeselnik: Bones and All — NETFLIX COMEDY SPECIAL
DISNEY+
Dancing with the Stars (Season 33) – New Episode Live at 8/7c
MAX
90 Day Pillow Talk: The Other Way, Season 6 (TLC)
Chopped: Volume 3, Season 59 (Food Network)
HULU
Vow of Silence: The Assassination of Annie Mae: Complete Docuseries
Robot Dreams
PRIME VIDEO
It’s In the Game
PARAMOUNT+
Pig
Transporter 3
PEACOCK
Queen of The Capital
November 27th
NETFLIX
Chef’s Table: Volume 7 — NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY
Our Little Secret — NETFLIX FILM
DISNEY+
Disney Jr.’s Ariel (S1, 4 episodes)
MAX
Barnwood Builders, Season 19 (Magnolia Network)
Good Bones, Season 9 (HGTV)
HULU
Elf
Four Christmases
Fred Claus
Jack Frost
National Lampoon’s Christmas Vacation
The Polar Express
PEACOCK
The Real Murders of Atlanta, Season 3 – All Episodes, 10 Episodes (Oxygen)
November 28th
NETFLIX
Asaf (TR) — NETFLIX SERIES
Is it Cake? Holiday — NETFLIX SERIES
The Madness — NETFLIX SERIES
MAX
Mysteries of the Abandoned, Season 11 (Discovery)
Second Chance Stage (Max Original series by Magnolia Network)
Sweethearts (2024) (Max Original)
PARAMOUNT+
Chef
PEACOCK
Christmas Under the Lights (Hallmark)
Countdown to Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade (NBC)
Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade 2024 (Streaming Exclusive)
A Saturday Night Live Thanksgiving Special
PRIME VIDEO
Oshi no Ko
The Secret: Dare to Dream – Available on Freevee for free with ads
November 29th
NETFLIX
Senna (BR) — NETFLIX SERIES
The Snow Sister (NO) — NETFLIX FILM
DISNEY+
Descendants: The Rise of the Red (Sing-Along Version)
Mary Poppins Special
Miraculous World London: At the Edge of Time
Oz the Great and Powerful
MAX
Music Box: Yacht Rock: A Dockumentary (HBO Original)
HULU
Olympus Has Fallen
Plant Shop: Fahim Anwar, Susan Rice, Derrick Stroup
Speakeasy: Torio Van Grol, Shapel Lacey, Ahamed Weinberg
Thrift Store: Malik Elassal, Emma Willmann, TJ
Tiki Series: Ali Macofsky, Matt Braunger, Sydney Castillo
PARAMOUNT+
The Agency series premiere
PEACOCK
Debbie Macomber’s Joyful Mrs. Miracle (Hallmark)
The One That Got Away
PRIME VIDEO
Black Friday Football
The World According To Kaleb: On Tour
November 30th
DISNEY+
Broken Karaoke (Shorts) (S2, 5 episodes)
Mickey and Minnie’s Christmas Carols (Shorts) (S1, 5 episodes)
Beatles ‘64 – Premiere
MAX
Cleats & Convos, Episode 108
PARAMOUNT+
Clouds of Sils Maria
The Lovers
PEACOCK
A ‘90s Christmas (Hallmark)
Deck the Walls (Hallmark)
Hick
Mad To Be Normal