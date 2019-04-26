Fast & Furious: Vin Diesel Teases John Cena Joining Cast

Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson has been making a big deal out of highlighting all the stars that he managed to pack into his upcoming Fast & Furious spinoff Hobbs & Shaw, all over social media. Well, not to be outdone, Johnson’s Fast and the Furious franchise rival, Vin Diesel, is taking social media today to tease his own bombshell new addition to the franchise!

As you can see in the video post below, Diesel is dropping a not-so-subtle hint that none other than John Cena will be cast in an upcoming Fast & Furious movie!

View this post on Instagram Thank you Pablo. A post shared by Vin Diesel (@vindiesel) on Apr 25, 2019 at 5:14pm PDT

If you don’t want to watch the video, here’s the gist of what Diesel actually says in the Instagram video:

“Guys, as you know I’m always thinking fast and thinking about the responsibility of making something iconic. I know this sounds crazy, but every blue moon I feel like Pablo up there sends me someone, another soldier for the fight for truth… and today someone came by the Toretto Gym that speaks to what Pablo would’ve brought me.”

Just in case you don’t speak Groot: “Pablo” is the nickname that Diesel gave to his former Fast & Furious co-star, the late Paul Walker. It’s basically him saying that Walker’s spirit is guiding his hand with this new potential casting – and a quick pan by the camera reveals that it is Cena who is visiting “Toretto Gym.”

While Hobbs & Shaw is entering its final marketing push with some truly balls-to-walls trailers, Fast & Furious 9 is still waiting to announce its full confirmed cast. That means that John Cena could indeed be a major addition to the next installment of the franchise – i.e., some a much-needed infusion of star power, now that the likes of Dwayne Johnson and Jason Statham have moved into their own lane. If one former WWE star worked wonders for the franchise…

Filming on Fast & Furious 9 is set to begin this summer, with the ninth installment bringing back acclaimed Fast and the Furious 3 – 6 director Justin Lin. That return to form has given a lot of F&F fans major hope for that part 9 will be better than The Fate of the Furious, and having an action/comedic powerhouse like Cena in the cast could do that. The wrestler-turned-actor was a standout in Transformers prequel film Bumblebee, so this would be a natural stepping stone.

Fast & Furious 9 hits theaters on May 22, 2020.

