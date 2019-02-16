‘Fast & Furious 9’ Delayed by Universal

Fans will have to wait a bit longer before Vin Diesel can race back into movie theaters, as Universal Pictures just announced the Fast & Furious 9 has been delayed.

The studio announced that the still untitled “ninth chapter in the FAST & FURIOUS saga from April 10, 2020, to Friday, May 22, 2020.” There was no reason given for this six-week delay.

Universal: “Universal Pictures will move its ninth chapter in the FAST & FURIOUS saga from April 10, 2020, to Friday, May 22, 2020.” — Boxoffice (@BoxOffice) February 15, 2019

There are a lot of questions surrounding the franchise, especially with the first spinoff coming out this year with Fast & Furious Presents: Hobbs & Shaw.

But there are questions of if the main series of films will be able to keep the family together as Michelle Rodruguez recently said she’s unsure of her return for Fast & Furious 9.

“I don’t know if I’m coming back. I have to read the script first. Once I read the script, I’ll know,” Rodriguez previously said to Vanity Fair. “When I read the script—and I hope that it’s inclusive—then I’ll agree to come back or not.”

The main series has already lost Jason Statham and Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson, the latter of which occurred after a highly publicized feud with Diesel.

The two barely interacted on the press tour for Fate of the Furious, and now Johnson is getting his own spinoff. Johnson confirmed to MTV News that will be the only movie fans can expect to see his character for the foreseeable future.

“The plan has always been for the Fast and Furious universe to grow and expand,” Johnson explained. “As of now, we’re not in Fast 9 because they’re getting ready to start shooting. But who knows with Fast 10 and down the road, you never know. Because look, at the end of the day, the truth is, there’s unfinished business between Hobbs and [Diesel’s character] Dom. It’s unfinished.”

Fast & Furious Presents: Hobbs & Shaw premieres in theaters on August 2nd.

Fast & Furious 9 is now scheduled to premiere on May 22, 2020.