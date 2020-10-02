Fast & Furious 9 Delayed Again, Pushed Further Into 2021

✖

Universal's ninth Fast & Furious movie, officially titled F9, is jumping back to a later date again. now, F9 will open on May 28, 2021. The move follows that of the James Bond film No Time To Die taking an April 2, 2021 date, eating up some of the box office runway which the Fast & Furious franchise was looking to bank on. The film was one of the first to move its release date when it looked like theaters would be shutting down due to the global pandemic, packing its bags in March and moving originally to April of 2021. Now, it is the latest to make another move, not unlike Marvel's Black Widow and other titles.

F9 returns the cast, including stars like Vin Diesel, Ludacris, Michelle rodriguez, Jordana Brewster, Helen Mirren, and Tyrese Gibson. John Cena and Michael Rooker both join the cast. Cardi B will be playing a role. Many fans are excited for the return of Han, as Sung Kang is back in the role after his character was thought dead through several movies. F9 is directed by Fast franchise vet Justin Lin.

"Vin Diesel’s Dom Toretto is leading a quiet life off the grid with Letty and his son, little Brian, but they know that danger always lurks just over their peaceful horizon," the F9 synopsis reads. "This time, that threat will force Dom to confront the sins of his past if he’s going to save those he loves most. His crew joins together to stop a world-shattering plot led by the most skilled assassin and high-performance driver they’ve ever encountered: a man who also happens to be Dom’s forsaken brother, Jakob (John Cena, next year’s The Suicide Squad)."

This new release date slates the next Fast & Furious movie for just more than a full year's delay by comparison to its original release date which passed months ago.