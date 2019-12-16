Vin Diesel Teases Major Fast & Furious 9 News Coming This Week, Praises First Trailer

The Fast & Furious franchise just keeps on growing with Hobbs & Shaw, but Fast & Furious 9 is still on the way too. Vin Diesel took to social media to hype fans up for the upcoming installment and he says that there’s a big announcement coming up soon. Now, the star showed up at the Game Awards last week to show off Fast & Furious Crossroads. But, there’s much more substantial news on the way. The actor has already seen a cut of the trailer and he’s telling fans that they should be prepared for a wild ride after everything that has happened up until this point. Fast & Furious as a franchise has proven itself as a series that loves to go bigger and better with each successive installment. One can only imagine what’s headed audiences way with this new trailer. The only thing that’s certain is that the stunts and action will make you take notice as the crew find new ways to push car stunts to their limits.

On Instagram, Diesel wrote, “I yesterday saw the four-minute trailer. The launch will be announced on the 18th of this month. I just saw it yesterday. And I was just telling [Michelle Rodriguez] how blown away she’s going to be and I realized I should probably tell you guys too. It’s just — I was speechless. I literally had to see [director] Justin [Lin] and have dinner with him immediately. I was just speechless. I can’t wait for you guys to see it.”

Videos by ComicBook.com

Last month, the superstar had posted an image from an ICON cover shoot about the trailer as well, “Fast 9 trailer will be released next month… the exact day will be announced on the 18th of this month. Wow. Everyone is so excited for you all to see it!!! Here is a one of the images from Friday’s ICON cover photo shoot. @MSchwartzPhoto and @jasonrembert #Fast92020 #Fatherhood #blessed #Icon #Lovetoyouall #Pauline”

December 18th is the day that everyone is expecting the trailer and fans are literally on pins and needles waiting to see where this adventure heads next.

Fast & Furious 9 stars Vin Diesel, Charlize Theron, Michelle Rodriguez, Helen Mirren, Jordana Brewster, Ludacris, Tyrese Gibson, Nathalie Emmanuel, Lucas Black, John Cena, Michael Rooker, Cardi B, and Finn Cole, and will be directed by Justin Lin.

Fast & Furious 9 roars into theaters on May 22nd, 2020.