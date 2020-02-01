Fast & Furious 9: Will Gal Gadot’s Gisele Return in F9 or F10?

Street racer and professional thief Han (Sung Kang) is back from the dead and once again rolling with Dominic Toretto’s (Vin Diesel) crew in Fast & Furious 9, but could Gisele (Gal Gadot) make her return after her own apparent death in Fast & Furious 6? A former Mossad agent encountered by Toretto in Fast & Furious, Gisele’s marksmanship and expert driving abilities made her an asset for the Toretto gang during their heist in Fast Five and their mission to thwart the plans of mercenary Owen Shaw (Luke Evans) in F&F 6. There Gisele sacrificed herself saving lover Han, meeting her apparent end when she fell from a plane racing down a runway.

But death is rarely as it seems in the Fast & Furious universe, which next resurrects Han, who appeared to die in a car wreck in The Fast & The Furious: Tokyo Drift. A credits scene in F&F 6 revealed the crash was caused by Deckard Shaw (Jason Statham), Owen’s older brother, who targeted Han when carrying out a vendetta against the Toretto crew.

The franchise’s fourth entry, Fast & Furious, seemingly killed off Dom’s longtime girlfriend Letty (Michelle Rodriguez) in a car explosion when she was attacked by Fenix Calderon (Laz Alonso). This was retconned in F&F 6, where it was revealed an amnesiac Letty was thrown from the explosion and saved by Gisele before falling in with Owen’s gang of international criminals.

Another fakeout occurred in The Fate of the Furious, where Dom gunned down Deckard, only for this to be revealed as a ruse when the enemies were forced to team up to take down cyberterrorist Cipher (Charlize Theron).

Though Gisele fell from a vehicle attached to a plane at high speed, disappearing into darkness, her body was never shown. Gisele was mourned — as were Letty and Han after their “deaths” — but the increasing disregard for physics in the Fast & Furious Universe leaves enough wiggle room for Gisele to return, possibly having faked her death to fully escape the scurge of Owen Shaw or the reach of former employer Arturo Braga (John Ortiz) and his drug cartel.

If Han can escape a fiery death — he was shown helplessly trapped in an overturned vehicle seconds before it exploded — it’s possible Gisele is the next member of Toretto’s crew to inexplicably return.

“When I left [the franchise], I felt it was appropriate and I felt like we were putting the character to bed, but it’s because of some of the things that happened that didn’t quite make sense to me, and so I felt like if I was going to come back, I really wanted to explore why,” director Justin Lin, who directed F&F 6 and F9, recently told EW when explaining the decision to bring back Han. “I think it’s really up to us to bring him back and explore it throughout the themes that we’re all used to.”

Fast & Furious 9 opens May 22, followed by F10 April 2, 2021.