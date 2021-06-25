Fast & Furious: F9 Star John Cena Issues Apology To China

✖

F9 star John Cena is making an apology to the people of China, for apparently misspeaking in a recent video for Fast & Furious 9. In the video, Cena mentioned Taiwan as being a country, which caused an immediate backlash with Chinese audiences, who demanded that Taiwan be recognized as part of China. In his new video message to the people of China (which you can watch HERE), John Cena makes a formal apology for misspeaking - while actually speaking in fluent Mandarin. Cena learned the language as part of his career as an international wrestling superstar, and now it is certainly coming in handy!

Ironically enough, Cena's apology video is now causing its own bit of controversy. Some critics see the "apology" as Cena selling out to China's CCP (Chinese Communist Party), the ruling government of China whose authoritarian reputation is well-known. The CCP is just as infamous for its propaganda initiatives - especially where big celebrities and studios are concerned.

In fact, cases like John Cena's apology are becoming all-too-common in Hollywood, as the industry has bent (at times even broken) to ensure that the lucrative Chinese market is wide open to reap. Movies and TV shows have had to cut lines or scenes based on CCP standards - while some movies have been banned from the country altogether. In fact, at the time of writing this, Marvel Studios is possibly looking at its two big 2021 films Shang-Chi and Eternals being banned from China - for reasons yet unknown.

Cena really did step on a cultural landmine by mentioning Taiwan as a country. Taiwan's status as the "Republic of China on Taiwan" has been an issue called into question since the early 20th century, and in the 21st century, there has been a growing movement of democratic sentiment (largely propelled by youth culture) aimed at the idea of Taiwan being an independent country, free of the Republic of China. In short, by referring to Taiwan as its own country, Cena was showing support and validation to that progressive movement in Taiwan - and stoking the ire of its detractors in the CCP and the Chinese citizenry.

Clearly, Universal Studios and the international distributors of F9 feel that the Chinese backlash is of much higher cost than the value of Taiwanese support, otherwise, this apology video wouldn't exist. Cena's apology (blaming a long press circuit, tired mind, and self-shaming lack of understanding Mandarin) may be cringeworthy, but effective, for placating the CCP.

F9 hits US theaters on June 25th.