Fast & Furious: F9 Races to $70 Million at International Box Office

The movie that seems like it will jump start the return of theaters has finally arrived, and no one is surprised to learn that it is none other than a Fast & Furious flick. The Fast Saga has been a box office behemoth for years and it is delivering its biggest flex yet with F9, which is drawing the biggest theatrical numbers since the start of the pandemic. The film doesn't open in North America for another month, but the early openings in a few international markets are already showing some great returns.

According to a box office update from Deadline, F9 has earned more than $70 million overseas, despite opening in just a handful of markets. It earned $10.7 million from its two-day openings in Korea, Hong Kong, Russia, and the Middle East. Things broke wide open on Friday and its total has soared past $70 million. The official number could continue to get higher as the numbers are still coming in.

The success of F9 spells great news for the film industry, as it is clear that people are ready to get back to movie theaters. Movies like Godzilla vs. Kong and Mortal Kombat had solid outings at the box office, despite being simultaneously released on HBO Max. These early returns offered hope to long-dormant theaters, but a hit like F9 could deliver the kind of monumental money that exhibitors need.

With most big movies from 2020 pushed back to 2021, this summer is already stacked with a lot of major blockbuster titles. Both of the Warner Bros. offerings in June — John Chu's In the Heights and The Conjuring: The Devil Made Me Do It — should be solid performers given their scope and IP. July is absolutely stacked with money-makers, led by Marvel's Black Widow, which has been waiting in the wings for over a year. That should be one of the biggest performers of the summer, along with F9, and it will be followed by the likes of Space Jam: A New Legacy, Hotel Transylvania: Transformania, Snake Eyes, and Jungle Cruise.

Things are looking up for the box office, and F9 is shaping up to be the shot of adrenaline we've been waiting for to get things back on track.

