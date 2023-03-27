Fast X Reveals Brie Larson's Tess Is Daughter of Previous Fast & Furious Character

We now know how Brie Larson's character in Fast X is connected to a previous figure in the Fast & Furious franchise. The Captain Marvel actor is the latest high-profile star to join Fast X, along with Aquaman star Jason Momoa. Family is a big theme in Fast & Furious, with just about every new addition tied to some pre-existing character. For example, John Cena's Jakob is the brother of Vin Diesel's Dominic Toretto and debuted in 2021's F9. Fast X's main villain, Jason Momoa, is the son of Fast Five villain Hernan Reyes (Joaquim de Almeida).

So where does that leave Brie Larson's Tess character? The latest issue of Total Film Magazine (via GamesRadar) reveals Tess is the daughter of Kurt Russell's Mr. Nobody, who is presumed dead after F9. The first trailer for Fast X gave a quick glimpse of Brie Larson in action, fighting and knocking out thugs with a rifle, and getting a nod of acknowledgment from Michelle Rodriguez.

(Photo: Total Film, Universal)

What Is Fast X About?

The official synopsis for Fast X is below:

The end of the road begins.

Fast X, the tenth film in the Fast & Furious Saga, launches the final chapters of one of cinema's most storied and popular global franchises, now in its third decade and still going strong with the same core cast and characters as when it began.

Over many missions and against impossible odds, Dom Toretto (Vin Diesel) and his family have outsmarted, out-nerved and outdriven every foe in their path. Now, they confront the most lethal opponent they've ever faced: A terrifying threat emerging from the shadows of the past who's fueled by blood revenge, and who is determined to shatter this family and destroy everything—and everyone—that Dom loves, forever.

In 2011's Fast Five, Dom and his crew took out nefarious Brazilian drug kingpin Hernan Reyes and decapitated his empire on a bridge in Rio De Janeiro. What they didn't know was that Reyes' son, Dante (Aquaman's Jason Momoa), witnessed it all and has spent the last 12 years masterminding a plan to make Dom pay the ultimate price.

Dante's plot will scatter Dom's family from Los Angeles to the catacombs of Rome, from Brazil to London and from Portugal to Antarctica. New allies will be forged and old enemies will resurface. But everything changes when Dom discovers that his own 8-year-old son (Leo Abelo Perry, Black-ish) is the ultimate target of Dante's vengeance.

Directed by Louis Leterrier, Fast X opens in theaters on May 19th.