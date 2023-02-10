Fast X Trailer Confirms Jason Momoa's Villain is Deeply Connected to Previous Fast Saga Movie

The Fast X trailer has come roaring in for Super Bowl 2023 – and it was certainly worth the wait! The new trailer for Fast X is as epic as fans would hope from the beginning of the end to The Fast Saga – not to mention the milestone tenth film in the series. One aspect of the trailer that definitely stands out is Aquaman star Jason Momoa's new villian character, who is now confirmed to have deep connections to a previous film in The Fast Saga!

As is made very clear in the trailer, Fast X will see Momoa playing "Dante," another black ops madman who works with franchise villain Cipher (Charlize Theron). However, Dante has a very personal stake in taking out Dominic Toretto (Vin Diesel) and his Fast and the Furious "Familia": Dante is the son of Fast Five villain Hernan Reyes (Joaquim de Almeida)!

Who Is Fast X Villain Dante Reyes (Jason Momoa)?

(Photo: Universal Pictures)

Dante is the son of Hernan Reyes, the Brazilian businessman who was also secretly a ruthless drug lord and was the main villain of Fast Five. After being manipulated into a heist job and double-crossed by Reyes, Dom Toretto, and Brian O'Connor hijacked the crimelords' money in a brazen (and awesome) physics-defying heist using muscle cars to drag the vault of illicit drug money away. Hernan Reyes was ultimately killed in the resulting chase, executed by Luke Hobbs (Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson) as payback for Reyes having Hobb's DSS team assassinated.

The Fast X trailer retcons the events of Fast Five (re-cutting old footage) to show that Dante Reyes was around during the Fast Family's bank vault heist and was seemingly present in one of Reyes' cars that were in pursuit of Dome and Brian – until the Fast crew intervened and Dante was nearly killed (but not quite) in the encounter. With his family's drug fortune gone, it's not hard to imagine that Dante has been scraping by doing a job of killing and mayhem, waiting to strike back at the Fast and Furious family.

Before the Fast X trailer revealed all this, Jason Momoa teased fans with some of Dante's personality, saying, "He's very sadistic and androgynous and he's a bit of a peacock… He's got a lot of issues, this guy. He's definitely got some daddy issues."

Momoa also said he had so much fun filming Fast X and playing the role – and it definitely seems that way onscreen: "Time of my life. I get to be the bad guy finally. I've been the good guy for a while,"