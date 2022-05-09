Father of the Bride Reboot Trailer Released by HBO Max

30 years after the Steve Martin-starring remake, Father of the Bride is walking down the aisle again at HBO Max. The Warner Bros. Discovery streaming service is giving away the trailer for the modern redo starring Andy Garcia and Gloria Estefan, stepping into roles played by Martin and Diane Keaton in 1991 and Spencer Tracy and Joan Bennett in the 1950 original. Directed by Gaz Alazraki (Nosotros Los Nobles), written by Matt Lopez (Promised Land), and produced by Brad Pitt's Plan B, HBO Max's Father of the Bride reboot also stars Adria Arjona (Morbius), Diego Boneta (Terminator: Dark Fate), Isabela Merced (Dora and the Lost City of Gold), and Chloe Fineman (Saturday Night Live).

In this new retelling described as a modern romantic comedy, long-married Billy (Garcia) and Ingrid (Estefan) are surprised when their eldest daughter Sofia (Arjona) comes home to Miami for a visit. But the surprises just keep coming when she announces a new boyfriend, Adan (Boneta) — who is now her fiancé — and their plans for a quick-turnaround wedding and a new life together in Mexico, where Adan's family is from.

Sofia's quickfire revelations keep Billy and Ingrid from making their own disclosure — that they're calling quits on their marriage — but both agree to delay the news and play the loving couple for the benefit of the family. Old-fashioned Billy is at first opposed to the wedding, but he is eventually swayed, as long as his opinions as father of the bride carry the most weight in all things matrimonial. A prominent architect and family man, Billy feels his hard-fought success and dedication to his heritage earn him the right to call the shots. After all his achievements, why is he suddenly seen as the bad guy?

The same could also be said for Adan's equally headstrong father, Hernan (Pedro Damián), who soon arrives with his own traditions and family pride in tow. With both iron-willed fathers vying to take charge of the festivities, it becomes a prideful game of one-upmanship, as cultures clash, generations take sides and competing traditions collide. Family relationships are tested, along with the couple at the center of it all, as the roller coaster ride of wedding planning races toward the altar.

2022's Father of the Bride is streaming June 16 on HBO Max.