Father of the Bride and House Party Reboots Get Premiere Dates for HBO Max

HBO Max has set premiere dates for its Father of the Bride and House Party reboots. Father of the Bride is set to premiere on June 16th while House Party will arrive on July 28th. The streamer also announced a shift in the premiere date for its sci-fi romantic comedy Moonshot. That movie will now debut on March 31st having previously been announced for March 24th.

Father of the Bride stars Andy Garcia, Gloria Estefan, Adria Arjona, Isabela Merced, Diego Boneta, Ana Fabrega, and Chloe Fineman. The story follows a father coming to grips with his daughter’s upcoming wedding, as told through the prism of multiple relationships within a large, sprawling Cuban American family. Matt Lopez wrote the screenplay. Dede Gardner and Jeremy Kleiner are producers on the project with Garcia, Jesse Ehrman, Paul Perez, and Ted Gidlow serving as executive producers. The film is directed by Gaz Alazraki and is the third film adaptation of Father of The Bride, which was first published as a novel in 1949. Previous adaptations include a 1991 film starring Steve Martin and a 1950 film starring Spencer Tracy and it has previously been reported that HBO Max’s reboot will be more influenced by Tracy’s film.

House Party is directed by Calmatic from a screenplay by Jamal Olori and Stephen Glover. The film stars Tosin Cole, Jacob Latimore, Karen Obilom, and DC Young Fly. LeBron James and Maverick Carter are producing through their SpringHill Company with Spencer Beighley and Jamal. Henderson executive producing along with Reginald Hudlin, Warrington Hudlin, and Gretel Twombly. The original House Party followed a high schooler (Christopher “Kid” Reid) sneaking out to his buddy’s (Christopher “Play” Martin) house party in what turns into a wild night full of antics, music, and fun.

Moonshot is from director Christopher Winterbauer and stars Riverdale‘s Cole Sprouse, Lana Condor, Mason Gooding, Emily Rudd, and Zach Braff and is set in the future where Mars is terraformed and colonized by the best of humanity and two very different college students join forces to sneak onboard a space shuttle to Mars in order to be with their significant others. Greg Berlanti, Sarah Schechter, Jill McElroy, and Jenna Sarkin produce. Mike McGrath, Richard Brenner, Nikki Ramey, Paulina Sussman, Dana Fox, and Michelle Morrissey executive produce.

