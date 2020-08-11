R.L. Stine's Fear Street Movies Reportedly Snagged by Netflix for 2021 Summer Release

(Photo: Simon Pulse)

Author R.L. Stine has dozens of beloved horror novels to his name, with his Goosebumps series having earned two feature-film adaptations, while Deadline reports that the trilogy of Fear Street films directed by Leigh Janiak have been picked up by Netflix with the intention of releasing them all next summer. The outlet also notes that the debut of the films will be promoted as the "Summer of Fear," likely including the debut of other highly anticipated genre programming. The three films were originally slated to debut in June, July, and August of this year, with the coronavirus pandemic causing complications for the entire entertainment industry.

The films star Kiana Madeira, Olivia Welch, Benjamin Flores Jr, Gillian Jacobs, Darrell Britt-Gibson, Ashley Zukerman, Fred Hechinger, Julia Rehwald, and Jeremy Ford.

Bloody Disgusting previously confirmed the following plot details about the trilogy:

"Fear Street 1: In 1994, in the aftermath of a brutal tragedy in Shadyside, Ohio, a group of teens discover that a series of horrifying events that have plagued their town over many years might not be random, and that they may be the next victims.

Fear Street 2: In 1978, Camp Nightwing is divided by the campers and counselors who hail from the of prosperous town of Sunnyvale and the campers and maintenance staffers from the downtrodden town of Shadyside, but when horrors from their towns shared history come alive, they must band together to solve a terrifying mystery before it’s too late.

Fear Street 3: In 1666, a colonial town is gripped by a hysterical witch-hunt that has deadly consequences for centuries to come, and it’s up to teenagers in 1994 to try and finally put an end to their town’s curse, before it’s too late."

Set in the fictional city of Shadyside, Ohio, the Fear Street books pit teenagers against adversaries both human and paranormal.

Despite the excitement surrounding Stine's Goosebumps series, the author previously claimed to be unaware if we would ever get a third movie.

" Well I'm waiting by the phone. I don't know, no one's calling me," Stine shared with ComicBook.com about another sequel last year. "I haven't heard anything about a third film."

