Don’t Breathe Director To Helm New Labyrinth Movie

According to Deadline, TriStar has hired Fede Alvarez (Don't Breathe, Evil Dead) to direct the new Labyrinth movie -- which is reportedly not a reboot or a remake to the 1986 Jim Henson-helmed cult classic.

On top of that, TriStar brought in Jay Basu to co-write the latest script with Alvarez, replacing screenwriter Nicole Perlman (Guardians of the Galaxy, Captain Marvel) -- who was hired back in January 2016. Basu is also working with Alvarez on The Girl in the Spider's Web, the continuation of the Lisbeth Salander's tale.

So if they aren't retelling the story of a teenage girl trying to solve a complicated maze in order to save her baby brother from the Goblin King, then what is this new Labyrinth movie about? "Insiders stress that what they will do with Labyrinth after The Girl in the Spider's Web is create a new story within the universe created in the original movie and that it is not a remake; indeed it sounds more like a spinoff than a sequel." They add, "Bowie's character will not be part of this."

The film is being co-produced by TriStar Pictures, overseen by Nicole Brown, and The Jim Henson Company, overseen by Lisa Henson.

Labyrinth (1986) - David Bowie and Jennifer Connelly invite you into a magical universe where nothing is what it seems! Babysitting infant stepbrother Toby (Toby Froud) on a weekend night isn't young Sarah's (Connelly) idea of fun. Frustrated by his crying, she secretly imagines the Goblins from her favorite book, Labyrinth, carrying Toby away. When her fantasy comes true, a distraught Sarah must enter a maze of illusion to bring Toby back from a kingdom inhabited by mystical creatures and governed by the wicked Goblin King (Bowie).

It was directed by Jim Henson, executive produced by George Lucas, and scripted by Terry Jones of Monty Python fame. On a production budget of $25 million, Labyrinth grossed $12.9 million at the box office.