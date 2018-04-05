Female Ash Williams ‘Evil Dead 2’ Bishoujo Statue Now Available to Order

Kotobukiya has released their Evil Dead 2: Dead by Dawn Ash Williams Bishoujo Statue as designed by the legendary series illustrator Shunya Yamashita. Something tells me that Bruce Campbell’s Ash wouldn’t mind if this statue came to life and attacked him.

The statue is available to pre-order right here for $89.99 with free shipping slated for November. The official description reads:

“From Kotobukiya’s horror bishoujo series is the long-awaited Evil Dead 2: Dead by Dawn Ash Williams Bishoujo Statue! Ash’s appearance is expertly translated into the bishoujo style by series illustrator Shunya Yamashita. Reflecting the violent nature of the film, Ash’s clothes are tattered, exposing her robust form. Ash stands on an exquisitely detailed base modeled after the floor of the cabin from the film, with a decomposing hand peeking out from the cellar door. The Necronomicon Ex-Mortis is detached, allowing you to display it wherever you like. The contrast between the bold, chainsaw-brandishing hero and the intricate details in the craftsmanship make this bishoujo one you won’t want to miss! Made from PVC and ABS, the Evil Dead 2: Dead by Dawn Ash Williams Bishoujo Statue stands roughly 10 1/2-inches tall.“

On a related note, the Ash vs. Evil Dead Possessed Ashy Slashy Puppet Prop Replica is available to pre-order here for $49.99 with shipping slated for August (the original Ashy Slashy puppet is also available). The official description reads:

“Terrorize friends and enemies with your very own Ash vs. Evil Dead Possessed Ashy Slashy Puppet Prop Replica ! From Season 2 of Ash vs. Evil Dead, his replica reflects all of that Deadite badness, from the jagged teeth to the serrated chainsaw blade, the distressed clothing and, of course, the creepy eyes. This is a working puppet – insert your hand (you don’t want that back, do you?) and you can move the mouth, plus the arms are poseable thanks to inner articulation. Approximately 15-inches tall with closed box packaging.“

