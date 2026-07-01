Final The Odyssey Trailer Reveals the Most Epic New Footage Yet for Christopher Nolan’s Fantasy Movie

Ahead of the movie’s release later this month, the final trailer for The Odyssey has been released, and it looks every bit as epic as you’d hope. The adaptation of the Greek classic is Christopher Nolan’s most ambitious film to date, charting Odysseus’ (Matt Damon) long, arduous journey home to Ithaca after the Trojan War, filled with encounters with various mythical creatures along the way.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Although we’ve already had a couple of trailers already, the latest footage is a perfect showcase of exactly what to expect. There are some stunning, large-scale set pieces involving Odysseus, which make full use of the movie being filmed entirely on IMAX cameras. However, the new footage also shows off some quieter, more intimate and emotional moments with Anne Hathaway’s Penelope and Tom Holland’s Telemachus. Check out the final Odyssey trailer below:

Play video

Developing…