Every Marvel Actor Cast in Christopher Nolan’s The Odyssey

Christopher Nolan’s ambition knows no bounds and is diving deep into ancient mythology with his next feature film The Odyssey. The adaptation is based on Homer’s epic poem, and he’s bringing along a boatload of epic Marvel stars with him. After the Oscar-winning success of Oppenheimer, Nolan is reuniting with some familiar faces and welcoming new talent aboard this mythological voyage. It’s a massive international production shot entirely on IMAX cameras.

With The Odyssey sailing into theaters in 2026, Nolan seems determined to blend blockbuster storytelling with prestige performances, and here are all of Marvel’s best and brightest on the call sheet.

12) Anthony Molinari

Marvel Appearances: S.H.I.E.L.D. Strike Agent in Captain Marvel, Spider-Man Far From Home, Wandavision etc.

Anthony Molinari may not be the biggest household name, but his presence on screen is impossible to miss. Though his role in The Odyssey is under wraps still, Molinari’s expertise in stunt work will likely see him taking on a more action-centric role through the story’s epic journey.

In the MCU, Molinari has appeared in numerous small roles both as a stunt performer, and in bit-parts. His acting gigs include being a S.H.I.E.L.D. agent in Captain Marvel, a police officer in Cloak & Dagger, a mob grunt in Spider-Man: Far From Home, and part of the militia in Wandavision. While his roles haven’t been front-and-center, he’s been steadily working in film and television for years.

Outside superhero work, Molinari has built a résumé of gritty supporting roles in projects such as Argo, Jack Ryan, and The Equalizer 3, frequently appearing in roles that demand physicality and presence.

11) Bill Irwin

Marvel Role: Cary Loudermilk, Legion

Bill Irwin is also joining the The Odyssey cast, but his character is yet to be announced.

Marvel fans might remember Irwin role in FX’s Legion, where he played the mutant scientist Cary Loudermilk, the Summerland co-founder. Outside of the comic book superhero realm, Irwin is a Tony Award-winning actor and clown (yes, really). His résumé is filled with richly varied roles. He was both the puppeteer and voice of TARS in Interstellar, starred in Rachel Getting Married, and will be a great addition to Nolan’s work.

10) Josh Stewart

Marvel Role: John Pilgrim, Marvel’s The Punisher

Josh Stewart has played in both comic book movie studio pools. He appeared in DC’s Dark Knight Rises as the character of Barsad — Bane’s right-hand man. But, Stewart’s Marvel credentials are probably better known. He played the cold and ruthless assassin John Pilgrim in season 2 of The Punisher on Netflix. In the show, Pilgrim was tasked with hunting down and eliminating Amy Bendix. Stewart’s haunting performance was a standout in the series. Beyond superhero work, Stewart is also known for taking on the voice of CASE in Interstellar, as well as his roles in The Collector, and Criminal Minds.

9) Matt Damon — Odysseus

Marvel Role: Actor Loki, Thor: Ragnarok, Thor: Love and Thunder; Redneck #2, Deadpool 2

Playing the main man himself in Nolan’s movie, is Matt Damon. Some of you may know his Marvel appearance as an Asgardian actor hamming it up when he portrays Loki in two Thor films. But one of the more surprising cameos was in Deadpool 2 when he acted opposite the legendary Alan Tudyk. The two of them played rednecks that got knocked out by Josh Brolin’s Cable. In The Odyssey, Damon takes on the far more serious as Odysseus.

Damon is, of course, one of the most decorated actors of his generation. He’s starred in everything from Good Will Hunting to The Bourne Identity franchise. This marks his third collaboration with Nolan after Interstellar and Oppenheimer.

8) Will Yun Lee

Marvel Role: Harada, The Wolverine; Kirigi, Elektra (2005)

You’ll likely recognize Will Yun Lee for his role as Kenuichio Harada in the movie The Wolverine. Harada was a master swordsman and protector of Yashida. Before that, Lee appeared as Kirigi in the 2005 Elektra movie. He’s even voiced various characters in the 2012 video game The Amazing Spider-Man.

Lee has also dipped his toe into the DC world, having leant his voice to a Parasoldier Leader in Superman: Unbound. Other video games he’s voiced include Sleeping Dogs and Call of Duty, and he is also known for his non-Marvel roles in Altered Carbon, Hawaii Five-0, and Bionic Woman.

7) Logan Marshall-Green

Marvel Role: Jackson Brice/Shocker #1, Spider-Man: Homecoming

Logan Marshall-Green joins Nolan’s The Odyssey cast as a yet-to-be-named character. MCU fans will remember him as the first version of Shocker in Spider-Man: Homecoming. If you’ve ever mistaken him for Tom Hardy, you’re not alone; it seems to be quite a (oddly) common problem. However, they are not related, and Marshall-Green has earned his own acclaim with powerful performances in Upgrade, Prometheus, and The Invitation.

6) Charlize Theron

Marvel Role: Clea, Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness

Charlize Theron is in the confirmed cast for The Odyssey. And while noting has been announced character-wise, numerous fans are almost certain that she will be taking on the role of Circe, the seductive and dangerous sorceress who turns Odysseus’ men into swine. And let’s be honest, she would be perfect for the part.

Theron made her surprise MCU debut in the post-credits scene of Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness, portraying Clea, a sorceress from the Dark Dimension. Though nothing much is happening regards the next Doctor Strange instalment, if Theron’s cameo is worth anything, she’ll likely have a bigger role in the third movie.

Outside Marvel, Theron’s list of roles is stacked. Her range is incredible with titles under her belt such as Mad Max: Fury Road, Monster (for which she won an Oscar), Atomic Blonde, and The Old Guard.

5) Elliot Page

Marvel Role: Kitty Pryde, X-Men: The Last Stand and X-Men: Days of Future Past

Elliot Page’s stints into the world of Marvel consisted of taking on the role of Kitty Pryde in Fox’s X-Men franchise, both in The Last Stand, and in Days of Future Past, where Pryde was integral to the story. In the latter movie, it was Pryde’s phasing ability that enabled Wolverine to travel back into his past self and stop Trask’s Sentinels.

Page made his mark on the big screen initially in Juno, as well as starring opposite Leonardo DiCaprio in Inception. Most recently, Page has taken on the role of Viktor Hargreeves in Netflix’s The Umbrella Academy.

4) Lupita Nyong’o

Marvel Role: Nakia, Black Panther & Black Panther: Wakanda Forever

Academy Award-winner Lupita Nyong’o is beloved by Marvel fans for her role as Nakia in the original Black Panther movie, and its follow up sequel, Wakanda Forever, where her character took on even more significance following T’Challa’s death.

Her big screen breakout role was as Patsey in 12 Years a Slave, and has since appeared in Us, The Jungle Book, and lent her voice to Star Wars as Maz Kanata. Her most recent and outstanding performance was as Samira, the lead in A Quiet Place: Day One as well as lending her voice to Roz, the lead role in Dreamworks’ movie The Wild Robot.

3) Zendaya

Marvel Role: MJ, Spider-Man: Homecoming, Far From Home, No Way Home

Zendaya brings her signature poise and intensity to The Odyssey. As with Theron, there is little confirmation about her role, but many fans expect her to be playing Athena, the goddess of war and wisdom. This would make a great deal of sense, considering that Athena spends much of The Odyssey’s story accompanying Telemachus (Tom Holland) on his journey to find Odysseus. Their chemistry on-screen (as well as the obvious off-screen romance) would make this a perfect set up for the story.

Zendaya’s take on MJ in the Spider-Man trilogy helped redefine the character for a new generation. Her chemistry with Tom Holland was a key emotional anchor of the films. Beyond Marvel, she’s won two Emmys for her starring role in HBO’s Euphoria, as well as playing Chani in Dune and Dune: Part Two, further cementing her status as a sci-fi icon.

2) Jon Bernthal

Marvel Role: Frank Castle/The Punisher, Daredevil, The Punisher

The trailer for The Odyssey only gives us a very short glimpse of Jon Bernthal, but he is there with his trademark sardonic, monologuing style. Bernthal’s take on Frank Castle in Marvel’s The Punisher series is widely (and quite rightly) acclaimed, and he has made a return to the role in Daredevil: Born Again on Disney+.

He’s also delivered powerful performances in The Walking Dead, The Bear, Ford v Ferrari, and King Richard. Most recently he reprised the role of Brax Wolff, the exasperated and unpredictable brother of Christian in The Accountant.

1) Tom Holland

Marvel Role: Peter Parker/Spider-Man, Captain America: Civil War through Spider-Man: No Way Home

Leading the pack is Tom Holland as Telemachus, the man searching the earth for his father, Odysseus. It’s a massive departure from his friendly neighborhood roots, and possibly his most ambitious role yet.

Holland has played Spider-Man across six MCU films, becoming one of the franchise’s most beloved faces. His performance in No Way Home showed his dramatic range—and that’s likely what caught Nolan’s attention.

Outside the MCU, Holland has appeared in The Crowded Room, Uncharted, and The Impossible. The Odyssey could mark the next major evolution of his career, as he tackles a heavy historical role steeped in war, cunning, and personal loss.