Disney Parks Unveils Finding Nemo: The Big Blue And Beyond

Finding Nemo: The Big Blue… and Beyond! is coming to Disney's Animal Kingdom. This week, Disney Parks gave fans a peek at what they can expect from the live show. Using puppetry, Nemo, Martin, Dory, Crush, and all their friends will be brought to life. An ingenious bit of set dressing has the stage set up to look like a big fish tank. (The level of detail brings to mind paper craft art with all the different layers at play.) This summer, guests can visit the park and be treated to the 25-minute show. There are tons of songs and production elements from Finding Nemo: The Musical. Also brand new for this iteration is a video wall made of LEDs that will heighten the experience alongside the physical sets. Disney mentions a 32-foot sunken submarine and that fish tank volcano especially. Take a peek at what they have planned down below!

Comicbook.com previously talked to Finding Dory producer Lindsey Collins about how they chose to approach Nemo's big sequel. The first movie was a massive hit for audiences everywhere and Dory ended up being a similarly beloved Pixar movie.

"You have to be very conscious when you go into it. I think it's very stressful as well. You have to ask: do I love these characters enough to invest four more years of my – honestly – and, then I think you have to feel like you want to be – not only with the people you are working with on a daily basis – but, the characters you are with for four years," Collins began. "It can get, you know, it's tiring, but it's also – as I imagine we would both say – it's also incredibly rewarding and it doesn't always feel that way, but man, when that shot in the arm comes of: okay, we're not crazy. This is how we need to do this. We just got together and watched everybody else react to it and it's probably one of the better feelings."

She continued, "I think we want them to take away that it's a movie that feels worthy of the first film and that feels worthy of Dory because we take that responsibility very seriously. We didn't enter into it, as Andrew said, lightly in terms of knowing what we were getting ourselves into and we also are super aware of everybody's public [ownership] of Dory. Everybody, kind of, owns Dory, as a character, and, so entering into that game was a very, very conscious decision and, I think, the ultimate goal has always been: does this film feel worthy of the first and does it feel like it's worthy of her, as a character? Meaning: are we giving her what we want her to have at the end."

