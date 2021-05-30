Pixar Celebrates Finding Nemo’s 18th Anniversary With Disney Fans
Finding Nemo turned 18 today and Pixar was in the mood to celebrate. Fans from all over are sharing their memories of Marlin and Dory’s adventures through the ocean to bring the little clownfish home. Pixar was already a juggernaut by the time 2003 rolled around. But, it is hard to communicate how much people loved Nemo upon release. There were record sales of clownfish in pet stores and fans packing aquariums across the world. (This sort of thing tends to happen with Disney properties, just Google what happened after 101 Dalmatians released.) But, today is all about the ocean-dwellers and people’s recollections of the story. It’s is wild to see so many artists reference the film as a primary influence. However, with that stunning work, the tributes make a lot of sense. Check out Pixar’s post right here.
On this day in 2003, Finding Nemo opened in theaters! In celebration, we thought it would only be fitting to have you… FIND NEMO!
Bonus points if you can also find:— Pixar (@Pixar) May 30, 2021
⭐️ a red whistle
⭐️ a pair of red glasses
⭐️ a glass bottle
⭐️ a mirror pic.twitter.com/Yg1949b8RH
Comicbook.com had the opportunity to speak with producer Lindsey Collins before Finding Dory released Screenwriter/co-producer Andrew Stanton also chimed in about the prospect of following up such a beloved movie.
She continued, “I think we want them to take away that it’s a movie that feels worthy of the first film and that feels worthy of Dory because we take that responsibility very seriously. We didn’t enter into it, as Andrew said, lightly in terms of knowing what we were getting ourselves into and we also are super aware of everybody’s public [ownership] of Dory. Everybody, kind of, owns Dory, as a character, and, so entering into that game was a very, very conscious decision and, I think, the ultimate goal has always been: does this film feel worthy of the first and does it feel like it’s worthy of her, as a character? Meaning: are we giving her what we want her to have at the end.”
Any plans to revisit Finding Nemo today? Let us know down in the comments! Check out the responses below:
Much respect
prevnext
Finding Nemo is such an important movie to me. I definitely have to watch it today. 🥰 Happy 18th Anniversary to the movie that started it all for me! 💛💙🤍 pic.twitter.com/HPVRTUe0pZ— bambi bun. ☀🏖 (@sleepikoya) May 30, 2021
This definitely happened with Australia
prevnext
my obsession with australia started when i got obsessed with finding nemo at 4yo— jeanne ♡ (@shonisjourney) May 30, 2021
Bros
prevnext
Happy birthday to Finding Nemo on May 30th!
Oh and to me as well. Nemo and I are bros 😎 pic.twitter.com/vC6Dj5lyCr— dannyresh (@dannyresh) May 30, 2021
What a wild fact
prevnext
Omg happy 18th Finding Nemo, one of the best films of all time and one of my favourites, also found out it’s the film with the most DVDs sold which is kinda interesting— James (@jdc200316) May 30, 2021
Not that hot of a take
prevnext
Bro Finding Nemo is the best pixar movie ever idccccc.— Capitán (@planet_captain_) May 30, 2021
None of us are okay
prevnext
Apparently finding Nemo came out 18 years ago???? pic.twitter.com/XyPBXQkXoj— makillaah (@makillaah) May 30, 2021
Real emotion
prevnext
Screw every other "Duo breaks up by the third act" scenes, Finding Nemo is by far my favourite use of it and no other movie has surpassed it for me. #findingNemo pic.twitter.com/A2bZ9FBh6F— It's Finding Nemo day babyyyyyyyyy (@Redkitty50) May 30, 2021
Be strong
prev
The first scene of finding Nemo broke me and i never fully recovered from that— carolina🧸 (@PlanchaCarolina) May 29, 2021