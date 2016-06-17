Disney Debuts Finding Nemo Dory’s Reef Cam on Disney+

✖

Disney has released Dory’s Reef cam for Finding Nemo fans on Disney+. The app now plays host to a couple of different streams for people to chill out with. Frozen’s fireplace was first earlier this week, and now Nemo swims into the picture. Much like those popular streams of fish tanks that people use to wind down or go to sleep, you can watch Dory and friends swim around on your TV or device. There’s no question that low-stakes viewing for bedtime has gotten exceedingly popular in recent years. Disney’s gambit here just makes a whole lot of sense.

Comicbook.com had the chance to speak with producer Lindsey Collins about Finding Dory and how they chose to get back in the water for another adventure.

Tune in to Dory’s Reef Cam and watch these fish just keep swimming. Dory’s Reef Cam is now streaming on #DisneyPlus. 🌊🐟 pic.twitter.com/9nK7WCKDV7 — Pixar (@Pixar) December 18, 2020

“You have to be very conscious when you go into it. I think it’s very stressful as well. You have to ask: do I love these characters enough to invest four more years of my - honestly - and, then I think you have to feel like you want to be - not only with the people you are working with on a daily basis - but, the characters you are with for four years,” Collins explained. “It can get, you know, it’s tiring, but it’s also - as I imagine we would both say - it’s also incredibly rewarding and it doesn’t always feel that way, but man, when that shot in the arm comes of: okay, we’re not crazy. This is how we need to do this. We just got together and watched everybody else react to it and it’s probably one of the better feelings.”

She added, “I think we want them to take away that it’s a movie that feels worthy of the first film and that feels worthy of Dory because we take that responsibility very seriously. We didn’t enter into it, as Andrew said, lightly in terms of knowing what we were getting ourselves into and we also are super aware of everybody’s public [ownership] of Dory. Everybody, kind of, owns Dory, as a character, and, so entering into that game was a very, very conscious decision and, I think, the ultimate goal has always been: does this film feel worthy of the first and does it feel like it’s worthy of her, as a character? Meaning: are we giving her what we want her to have at the end.”

