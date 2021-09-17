First Cinderella Remake Trailer Has Fans Confused About James Corden
Earlier today came the first official trailer for Amazon Prime Video's Cinderella reboot, a new version of the story driven by music and featuring pop star Camila Cabello playing the beloved princess. Though the songs appeared to be well received by those that viewed the trailer there was one thing that had many perplexed, the surprise arrival of none other than James Corden in the middle of the trailer. Corden, a producer on the film, plays the human form of one of the mice that is transformed by Billy Porter as Fab G, the new fairy godparent for the film's version of the story.
Having previously appeared in many musical movies (including famous flop Cats, plus others like Netflix's The Prom, Into the Woods, and both of the Trolls movies) it shouldn't be unexpected for Corden to show up but it was for a lot of folks. We've collected some of the responses to his presence in the movie below (which, again, shouldn't surprise people since he produced the movie).
Written for the screen and directed by Kay Cannon with covers of songs written by some of the top-selling musical artists of all time, Cinderella's all-star cast also includes Idina Menzel, Minnie Driver, Nicholas Galitzine, Maddie Baillio, and Charlotte Spencer, with Billy Porter and Pierce Brosnan. x
"Cinderella is a classic we all know and love, but this time with a modern unique twist and starring the sensational Camila Cabello and an all-star cast," Amazon Studios head Jennifer Salke said in a statement. "Producer James Corden and the filmmaking team have taken this beloved fairytale and revamped it with a fresh, empowering perspective that will resonate with audiences and families around the world. We couldn't be more excited for our global customers to sing and dance along to director Kay Cannon's reimagination of this classic story."
Cinderella is set to be released on Friday, September 3rd.
I knew James Corden was going to be involved
Even before I watched this trailer, I knew James Corden was going to be involved somehow https://t.co/dXhLAvMyTN— Daniel ''Danny Dimes'' Kotnik (@DKalltheway) August 4, 2021
What role is he in?
i was scared for a minute because i tought james corden was going to be the godmother https://t.co/kQMqtQ1445— vilu | RT/LIKE 📌 (@tewkstangled) August 4, 2021
He's back
Every time I see James Corden in another musical pic.twitter.com/kd9Sxm2wwR— Tricia BlacK 🏳️🌈 (@its_triciablack) August 4, 2021
Is he in every Cinderella?
Is James Corden gonna be in every Cinderella movie at this point? Cause his ass was that goose in the Disney 2015 one 🤨 https://t.co/RJqGBHTX96— A (@HaBitChuu) August 4, 2021
We dodged a bullet
thank god james corden wasn’t around at the time of high school musical— véro // ✿ (@vlovesemma) August 4, 2021
he's a jumpscare
i'm begging for ONE modern movie musical without james corden. he's a jumpscare https://t.co/7F7QOzcpNY— Stefania Lugli (@steflugli) August 4, 2021
I screamed
I screamed when I saw James corden on the Cinderella trailer— olivia🍒 (@oliviarojas863) August 4, 2021
Of course
of course james corden is in it https://t.co/nm799kq8ot— flopster😵💫🤙/slug juice🪱💧 (@ker0senek1tchen) August 4, 2021
Fast forward button's right there
only watching for billy porter i'm gonna wrap my eyes and ears whenever james corden shows up https://t.co/po1I00HoKG— frhaan (@_vancleefscn) August 4, 2021
The truth comes out
But internets, "Hollywood" didn't cast James Corden in another musical. He produced the damn film. If you're going to bitch, do your homework first.— Tori Lau (@mstorilau) August 4, 2021