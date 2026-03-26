First Footage for J.J. Abrams’ Mysterious New Dinosaur Movie Revealed – Watch The End of Oak Street Trailer

It’s no surprise that a Bad Robot Production produced by J.J. Abrams is wrapped in mystery. The creator has famously been all about preserving the secrets of his stories ahead of their release, and sometimes even after they’re out in the world, a practice famously utilized in the main Cloverfield movies. Like those films, mysterious teaser trailers sold the title to audiences without really revealing what the plot would be. Abrams’ would keep this up when he moved over to Star Wars as well, but now he’s getting back to his roots, and the new trailer for The End of Oak Street confirms it.

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Previously titled Flowervale Street, rumors and speculation have been rampant about the new project produced by Abrams. Little was known about the film, though it was clear it was written and directed by David Robert Mitchell (It Follows) and would star two icons in Anne Hathaway and Ewan McGregor, there were murmors of something else. The big rumor about the film is that it would involve dinosaurs, a detail that wouldn’t go away and which we now know was right on the money. You can watch the mysterious new trailer for The End of Oak Street and finally get a taste for the dinosaur mystery that it’s about to deliver to the world.

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The End of Oak Street Confirms an Original New Sci-fi Movie

The first trailer for The End of Oak Street, yes, does confirm that dinosaurs are involved in the film in some way, but the mystery at the heart of the story itself seems far more alluding than just the presence of prehistoric killing machines. In the trailer, Anne Hathaway’s character explains to her son (played by Sweet Tooth himself, Christian Convery) that their house and their entire neighborhood have “moved.” A shot soon after reveals that she’s right, as an entire suburban street is seen now transplanted into the middle of Cretaceous jungle.

Warner Bros. official description of The End of Oak Street plot reads: “After a mysterious cosmic event rips Oak Street from suburbia and transports their neighborhood to someplace unknown, the Platt family soon discovers that their very survival depends on them sticking together as they navigate their now unrecognizable surroundings.”

The End of Oak Street is quite exciting for a few reasons, the first being that a wholly original science fiction movie is set to appear in movie theaters. Film fans have longed for new movies without franchise connections to make their way back to the big screen, and this new film not only offers that opportunity, but will do so in prime summer blockbuster timing.

The second big reason that this is so exciting is it marks the return of David Robert Mitchell to the big screen. Though best known for the cult horror film It Follows from 2014, The End of Oak Street marks his first movie since 2018’s Under the Silver Lake, an eight-year absence from one of our most creative filmmakers. Mitchell not only writes and directs the new film, and is also flanked by director of photography Michael Gioulakis (his DP on It Follows) and composer Michael Giacchino (Star Trek, The Batman).

The End of Oak Street and its mysterious dinosaur subplot will debut in theaters and IMAX on August 14, 2026.