First Look at Aslan in Greta Gerwig’s Narnia Reveals a Major Change to Iconic Fantasy Character

Whether it’s a love of C.S. Lewis’s original Chronicles of Narnia books or nostalgia for the film series of the early 2000s, there are many fans of the Narnia stories who are eager to see what the latest addition to the larger franchise will look like. Specifically, Barbie director Greta Gerwig is currently working on a brand-new Narnia movie, Narnia: The Magician’s Nephew, which is currently slated for a February 2027 release. The Magician’s Nephew, which will be Netflix’s very first movie to premiere in theaters, has already provided some interesting updates, from set photos revealing a major change to the timeline to reports that the movie will be Netflix’s most expensive to date. Now, there is yet another surprising update on Gerwig’s Narnia movie, this one having to do with the fan-favorite character Aslan.

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As shared by Empire Magazine earlier today, a brand-new look at the movie has revealed two significant changes to Aslan. The first of the two is a physical change, as Aslan will apparently have two different colored eyes in The Magician’s Nephew, one blue and one brown. Outside of that physical change, however, there is also a change to the role itself, as the actor voicing the iconic part is celebrated actress Meryl Streep—an obvious change from the previous portrayal of the character in the 2000s movies, voiced by Liam Neeson. It will be interesting to see what this casting decision means for potential larger changes to the character, and fans already have their (very strong) opinions.

🚨WORLD-EXCLUSIVE FIRST LOOK 🚨



Greta Gerwig opens the doors to Narnia: The Magician’s Nephew in the new issue of Empire – detailing her revolutionary rock’n’roll adaptation.



Here’s your first look at Aslan – and he’s voiced by the legendary Meryl Streep.



On sale Thurs… pic.twitter.com/zsXC1yRkJD — Empire (@empiremagazine) September 17, 2026

Fans Aren’t Loving the Changes to Aslan

Unsurprisingly, just given how beloved these books and movies are, these changes have led to some strong fan reactions, many of which are none too positive. In response to Empire Magazine’s post, one commenter wrote, “So many unnecessary creative liberties…Going to skip this …Never liked any Greta Gerwig movies anyways.” Another says, “Greta, you in danger girl,” with an image of Mark Hamill as Luke Skywalker in Star Wars: The Last Jedi saying, “This is not going to go the way you think.” Yet another comment reads, “With this casting and that picture, my faith in this adaptation is starting to erode, and I hate that. I have wanted and hope this would be better than the Disney abomination. Getting vibes this one may be on par or worse. Dang it.”

This certainly doesn’t mean that The Magician’s Nephew is doomed to fail, although it’s not a great sign. Particularly considering that some fans were already frustrated with the film’s delay, Gerwig’s adaptation could be in hot water, and that’s in the context of the movie having a difficult road ahead from the jump because these are considered classic novels and therefore were always going to lead to high expectations and strong audience opinions. It’s not game over for the movie yet, but it will be interesting to see what the finished product looks like and how fans will respond.