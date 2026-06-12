Fantasy Movies & TV Shows Are Officially Returning To Their Biggest Era

Fantasy movies and shows are officially returning to their biggest era, but it’s hard to say if that’s what the genre currently needs. Fantasy has positively exploded in popularity over the past few decades, and there are certain turning points that contributed to this shift in Hollywood. In the early 2000s, film series like Harry Potter and The Lord of the Rings spawned more adaptations of successful books (some of which fared better than others). Meanwhile, Game of Thrones‘ run throughout the 2010s shepherded in more fantasy series on prestige networks and streaming. Similar to those that followed Harry Potter and The Lord of the Rings, these saw varying degrees of success.

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Now the fantasy landscape is coming full circle, returning to its biggest era. It’s possible this comeback could usher in another boom for the category. However, its timing is somewhat dubious. In a time of franchise fatigue, the response to this shift could be the opposite of what studios are expecting. On top of that, there will be more competition to contend with. The mix of old and new could determine whether Hollywood is better off leaning into nostalgia or original storytelling moving forward.

The 2000s Fantasy Boom Is Coming Back With All the Same Properties

The 2000s fantasy boom was the biggest period for the genre on-screen, with the Lord of the Rings trilogy, Harry Potter movies, and Chronicles of Narnia films bringing some of the category’s most iconic stories to life. The fact that these films generally did their source material justice helped, cementing them as all-time favorites for many. Even those who had qualms with their approach to the originals can acknowledge how impressive these adaptations were for the time. And all three properties successfully reached mainstream audiences, including viewers who normally would have skipped anything involving dragons or magic.

Strangely enough, The Lord of the Rings, Harry Potter, and The Chronicles of Narnia are set to dominate the late 2020s and early 2030s, just like they defined the 2000s. New Lord of the Rings projects are on the horizon, including The Hunt for Gollum (2027) and Stephen Colbert’s upcoming Shadow of the Past. Both are set during the time period of the main trilogy, so they’ll take fans right back to the original films’ release. And they’re not the only upcoming adaptations likely to capitalize on nostalgia. HBO’s Harry Potter remake, which premieres in December, will attempt to as well, replacing the films with a more thorough take on the fantasy books.

The Chronicles of Narnia is also making a comeback, with Greta Gerwig bringing C.S. Lewis’ world to life on Netflix. She’ll start with The Magician’s Nephew — which is a change from Disney’s approach in the 2000s — and will make at least one another film. With all three of these fantasy franchises retaking the spotlight, the next few years could be massive for the genre. Of course, there are concerns about trying to replicate the 2000s boom, especially in the current climate.

Is a Return to 2000s Fantasy What the Genre Needs?

Image via New Line Cinema

Fantasy TV and films may be returning to their biggest era, but it’s hard to say how that resurgence will play out. We’re living through an age where audiences are growing increasingly frustrated with large-scale franchises, reboots, and repetitive storytelling. Leaning on prior successes feels risky, and that’s not to mention other challenges plaguing these franchises. Following the divided reactions to Prime Video’s Rings of Power and Warner Bros.’ War of the Rohirrim, future Lord of the Rings projects will need to make an effort to get fans back to theaters. Revisiting the original story may play on nostalgia, but it comes with other risks, like retconning Peter Jackson’s trilogy and lacking stakes. And the responses to Colbert’s film and The Hunt for Gollum aren’t all promising.

Harry Potter has its own set of challenges, one of the biggest being how controversial JK Rowling’s views have become. This could alienate audiences that might’ve been interested before. There’s also the reality that fans of the Harry Potter films may not want a remake, as the original adaptations remain beloved and iconic. And finally, it’s hard to say if Harry Potter will resonate with the younger generation of viewers as heavily as it did with Millennials. If it doesn’t, the upcoming show may not blow up the way the films did.

Netflix’s Chronicles of Narnia movies may be the most promising of the bunch, especially since Disney’s film series isn’t consistent in quality or completed. Having a filmmaker like Gerwig attached, promising to do something different, and offering the chance for a proper ending all make a return to Narnia feel natural. It’ll still need to compete with newer projects though — and in the face of remake frustrations, the original stories may win out.

Fantasy’s Biggest Franchises Will Have More Competition This Time Around

In addition to the problems franchise fatigue and individual IP struggles pose, the return to the 2000s fantasy boom comes with another challenge. Fantasy adaptations have gotten much better since the 2000s, and there are a lot more of them in the works. These upcoming LOTR, Harry Potter, and Chronicles of Narnia releases will have genuine competition, much of which will bring fresh ideas and narratives to the screen.

One obvious example is Brandon Sanderson’s Cosmere, which is rapidly becoming as popular as the classics. It already promises to outshine most other shows with its unique approaches to magic and its unprecedented author involvement. The fact that it’s something new to the screen may prove an additional draw. The romantasy phenomenon has also seen a number of series being picked up, and something like Fourth Wing could come to dominate fantasy on-screen. With audiences looking for something different, the joint genre has a chance to fill that demand.

These series are huge, and they could change the tides of what’s considered an obvious success in the coming years. With any luck, the looming remakes will succeed alongside them, giving fantasy lovers a bigger boom than ever before.

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