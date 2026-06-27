First Look at Spider-Man: Brand New Day Villain Tombstone Finally Revealed

We’re finally getting a peek at one of the newest villains for Spider-Man: Brand New Day—one that’s been hinted at for quite some time (and another that we knew was coming). This time, it’s thanks to Peter Parker’s villain tracker (per Christopher Gallardo of Popverse) that we get our first real look at Tombstone, who will be played by Marvin Jones III. And if that name sounds familiar, it’s because he also voices Tombstone in the Spider-Verse movies.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Peter Parker's villain tracker board might be really complicated, BUT we have NEW LOOKS at Tombstone and Tarantula! #SpiderManBrandNewDay pic.twitter.com/qZ7THbhkI4 — Christopher Gallardo (@chrisagwrites) June 27, 2026

This is a developing story…