New Spider-Man: Brand New Day Footage Reveals Another Villain & Best Look at Spidey’s New Power

It’s starting to look like Spidey will be fighting an entire army of villains come July when Spider-Man: Brand New Day premieres in theaters—but he won’t be doing it without a particular fan-favorite power move. Villain after villain has either been officially debuted or rumored, with The Hand, Scorpion, Tarantula, Boomerang, and The Punisher (though who’s to say if Frank Castle is here as a hero or a villain this go-around). And now, a new villain has entered the picture—one that eagle-eyed fans were quick to recognize thanks to the iconic pose that the character was caught in.

Videos by ComicBook.com

First things first, it looks like Peter Parker is finally unleashing his web tornado, a move that fans have been waiting quite some time to see on the big screen, and the internet is already going nuts over it—with some even claiming that this is the thing that will elevate Brand New Day to a 10/10 movie. But that’s not the only thing to get excited over: it also looks like Ramrod is officially making his MCU debut as well, if this screenshot is anything to go by. And while it’s likely just a montage featuring a classic image, it’s still a fun easter egg for longtime fans, and one that really brings the movie back to Spidey’s street-level hero origins.

Spider-Man: Brand New Day Seems To Be Going Back to The Hero’s Roots

Tv Spot for Spider-Man Brand New day with new shots and a closer look at the web tornado



Thank you @phreshoutt for sending me this pic.twitter.com/i6Jb30jMLc — Spider-Man News (@SpiderMan_Newz) June 20, 2026

And that’s something that fans can’t seem to get enough of, claiming that they finally have “their” Spider-Man back. “Brand New Day is already the greatest movie of all time for me,” said one user on X. Another added, “This movie is my life, I’m not just saying that because Hulk looks f*cking terrifying and he’s back after 10 years, but because every scene involving Spider-Man is a fucking work of art.” And the comparisons that it’s drawing to The Amazing Spider-Man 2 abound, further highlighting the tone that we can expect from Brand New Day.

Between all these new details and the fact that we for sure have the return of Savage Hulk on the horizon, Brand New Day really is shaping up to be an incredible movie, especially if it’s hearkening back to Peter Parker’s days as a street-level crime fighter—before the multiverse came calling and everything became about universe-destroying threats, aliens from wildly technologically advanced planets, and a ridiculous amount of diverging timelines. And while there’s a literal army of villains to defeat this go-around, this movie seems to be more about getting back to a stripped-down version of Peter, one where his choices in the wake of tragedy matter as much as his evolving powers.

What are you most excited for when it comes to Spider-Man: Brand New Day? Do you think there are too many villains, or just enough? Let us know in the comments. And don’t forget to check out what’s going on over at the ComicBook forum.