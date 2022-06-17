First Spiderhead Reactions Praise Chris Hemsworth and Director Joseph Kosinski in New Netflix Film

The first reactions for Netflix's Spiderhead have arrived and both star Chris Hemsworth and director Joseph Kosinski are getting praise. The film is set to be released on June 17th. In the initial reactions, while Hemsworth performance in particular has gotten high praise, stars Jurnee Smollett and Miles Teller have also received praise as well, and the film's "yacht rock" soundtrack is also proving to be a favorite. The reactions come just a few days after Netflix dropped a clip from the film as part of Geeked Week 2022 in which the streamer called the film Black Mirror meets Shutter Island.

The official description for Spiderhead is as follows: "In a state-of-the-art penitentiary run by brilliant visionary Steve Abnesti (Chris Hemsworth), inmates wear a surgically attached device that administers dosages of mind-altering drugs in exchange for commuted sentences. There are no bars, no cells, or orange jumpsuits. In Spiderhead, incarcerated volunteers are free to be themselves. Until they're not. At times, they're a better version. Need to lighten up? There's a drug for that. At a loss for words? There's a drug for that, too. But when two subjects, Jeff (Miles Teller) and Lizzy (Jurnee Smollett), form a connection, their path to redemption take a twistier turn, as Abnesti's experiments start to push the limits of free will altogether."

Spiderhead debuts on Netflix on June 17th.