First Spiderhead Reactions Praise Chris Hemsworth and Director Joseph Kosinski in New Netflix Film
The first reactions for Netflix's Spiderhead have arrived and both star Chris Hemsworth and director Joseph Kosinski are getting praise. The film is set to be released on June 17th. In the initial reactions, while Hemsworth performance in particular has gotten high praise, stars Jurnee Smollett and Miles Teller have also received praise as well, and the film's "yacht rock" soundtrack is also proving to be a favorite. The reactions come just a few days after Netflix dropped a clip from the film as part of Geeked Week 2022 in which the streamer called the film Black Mirror meets Shutter Island.
The official description for Spiderhead is as follows: "In a state-of-the-art penitentiary run by brilliant visionary Steve Abnesti (Chris Hemsworth), inmates wear a surgically attached device that administers dosages of mind-altering drugs in exchange for commuted sentences. There are no bars, no cells, or orange jumpsuits. In Spiderhead, incarcerated volunteers are free to be themselves. Until they're not. At times, they're a better version. Need to lighten up? There's a drug for that. At a loss for words? There's a drug for that, too. But when two subjects, Jeff (Miles Teller) and Lizzy (Jurnee Smollett), form a connection, their path to redemption take a twistier turn, as Abnesti's experiments start to push the limits of free will altogether."
Spiderhead debuts on Netflix on June 17th.
Saw #Spiderhead theatrically a few days ago. A cool sci-fi thriller that almost plays out like a super slick, feature version of Black Mirror with an A-list cast. I mean that in a good way. Really enjoyed it.— JoBlo.com (@joblocom) June 11, 2022
"Spiderhead" was bizarre, nutty & wild all at once.— Rama's Screen | Екран Рами 🇺🇦 (@RamasScreen) June 11, 2022
#Spiderhead is Joseph Kosinski's second home run of the year, an atmospheric and unsettlingly claustrophobic thriller that is much funnier/weirder than the marketing suggests, led by a trio of outstanding performances (Chris Hemsworth is unbelievable) and a yacht rock soundtrack. pic.twitter.com/kXLNeYxMnE— Drew Taylor (@DrewTailored) June 11, 2022
Joseph Kosinski’s #Spiderhead does clever stuff w/ its sharp, lean premise & has good, dark fun exploring blossoming, character-driven twists. Miles Teller & Chris Hemsworth deliver strong work. Sleek production & costume design get top marks. Killer score & Yacht Rock soundtrack pic.twitter.com/3BE1Jzl361— Courtney Howard (@Lulamaybelle) June 11, 2022
After a choppy start, #Spiderhead has an interesting concept about controlling the human body. The story is strong & the performances elevate the script. This is my favourite Hemsworth performance. Teller & Smollett were wonderful. That soundtrack is 🔥 & Kosinski does deliver! pic.twitter.com/z8o9JAFrgx— manda 🏳️🌈🫶🏼 (@amxndareviews) June 11, 2022
Got the chance to see #netflix #spiderhead early! Great concept (based on a short story worth reading) that felt very Philip K. Dick. Enjoyable performances, snappy direction, killer use of song placement, and an exceptional score by @JoeComposer! I say watch it.— Owen Danoff (@owendanoff) June 11, 2022
#Spiderhead cleverly examines the complexities & dangers of love, loss, & regret. Hemsworth is a blast to watch while Jurnee and Miles performances provide an emotional depth to their characters that forces the audience to delve deeper into the darkest secrets of their souls. pic.twitter.com/slrHJzs4KI— Sharronda Williams (@payorwait) June 11, 2022