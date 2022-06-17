Spiderhead: Netflix Debuts Clip From Chris Hemsworth Thriller

✖

The second day of Netflix's Geeked Week 2022 is dedicated to the streamer's upcoming movie slate, with announcements and new footage getting fans excited for the films ahead. One of the streamer's biggest summer movies arrives in just a couple of weeks in the form of Spiderhead, a film starring Chris Hemsworth, Miles Teller, and Jurnee Smollett. During the Geeked Week presentation on Tuesday, Netflix unveiled the first clip from Spiderhead.

In the clip, Hemsworth's mysterious Steve Abnesti uses some kind of experimental drug to get two inmates of his facility to admit how they really feel about each other. You can check out the full clip below!

SPIDERHEAD is BLACK MIRROR meets SHUTTER ISLAND in this first look #GeekedWeek pic.twitter.com/BkUruudiQn — Netflix Geeked (@NetflixGeeked) June 7, 2022

Spiderhead is directed by Joseph Kosinski, who also helmed the upcoming Top Gun: Maverick, which has been met with rave reviews. The script is written by Deadpool scribes Rhett Reese and Paul Wernick, based on the short story by George Saunders.

While Hemsworth is best known for his role as Thor in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, he's been building a fruitful partnership with Netflix as of late. Extraction delivered the fifth-biggest opening ever for a Netflix original movie and Hemsworth has already returned to film a sequel, which doesn't have a release date just yet. He also executive produced the new Netflix action film Interceptor, which stars his real-life wife Elsa Pataky.

Here's the official synopsis for Netflix's Spiderhead:

"In a state-of-the-art penitentiary run by brilliant visionary Steve Abnesti (Chris Hemsworth), inmates wear a surgically attached device that administers dosages of mind-altering drugs in exchange for commuted sentences. There are no bars, no cells, or orange jumpsuits. In Spiderhead, incarcerated volunteers are free to be themselves. Until they're not. At times, they're a better version. Need to lighten up? There's a drug for that. At a loss for words? There's a drug for that, too. But when two subjects, Jeff (Miles Teller) and Lizzy (Jurnee Smollett), form a connection, their path to redemption take a twistier turn, as Abnesti's experiments start to push the limits of free will altogether."

Spiderhead arrives on Netflix on November 17th.