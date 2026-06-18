First Supergirl Reactions Compare New DC Movie to Mad Max Instead of Superman, “Not at All What I Was Expecting”

We’re officially one week away from Warner Bros. Pictures and DC Studios releasing their second feature film in the DCU, Supergirl. Though technically not a spinoff of last summer’s Superman, the new movie will not only fill in some narrative gaps about Kara Zor-el’s role in the DCU and her relationship with her cousin, but also expand the scope of the franchise by introducing characters like Lobo and showing off other planets that exist out in the universe. Now, the first reactions to the film have started to make their way online, and though it seems safe to say that they’re mixed to positive, there are some surprising comparisons to be found in the film.

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“If you threw GOTG, True Grit, and Mad Max into a DC blender, you’d get #Supergirl – a grimy, funny, yet surprisingly somber space adventure,” ComicBook’s Chris Killian wrote. “Milly shines, especially when we get into Kara’s tragic backstory, but Jason Momoa is having the fraggin’ time of his life as Lobo. I also want to highlight the practical effects. The design, makeup, and puppetry are all Oscar-level good. Krypton looks incredible. And my goodness does this movie solidify what peak casting David Corenswet is as Supes. Every time he’s on screen, you can’t help but smile.”

Early Supergirl Reactions Compare Film to Mad Max & True Grit

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io9’s Germain Lussier called Supergirl “highly enjoyable” but noted it doesn’t quite hit as hard as James Gunn’s Superman. “It acts as both a perfect companion and follow-up to that movie with better characters and more complex relationships. It’s also incredibly emotional, which makes the action hit even harder.”

SUPERGIRL is not at all what I was expecting. I, too, assumed “superhero space movie with needle drops” would have a similar tone to GOTG or even Superman. Instead it looks and plays more like a Mad Max movie, with dirty worlds, gross villains and a self destructive hero — Mike Ryan (@mikeryan) June 18, 2026

DiscussingFilm’s Tyler Taing said that it’s “refreshing to root for a heroine with a unique hard edge” with Supergirl, but was quick to note a distinct criticism about the film, adding: “Unfortunately the film around her takes far too long to step into gear and never quite matches her energy.”

#Supergirl is the best blockbuster of the summer! Terrific action but what sells it is the heart and the characters. Milly Alcock is a force to be reckoned with! Eve Ridley is also incredible & Jason Momoa is pitch perfect as Lobo. One of the best DC films! @supergirl pic.twitter.com/ENPIJFABOw — Geeks of Color (@GeeksOfColor) June 18, 2026

#Supergirl channels the energy of Gunn’s SUPERMAN while carving out its own identity. Surprisingly dark themes, MAD MAX vibes, and a JOHN WICK-style motivation drive the story. Milly Alcock shines, and Jason Momoa brings his trademark chaotic charm. pic.twitter.com/OoExPgB8Yx — Peter Gray (@ratedPDG) June 18, 2026

Lest the reactions seem overly positive, John Nguyen of Nerd Reactor wrote: “for me, #Supergirl felt bland, and I left wishing she had been given stronger material to show what she can really do.”

Unfortunately Supergirl is a mixed bag for me. As a fan of the comic, I was (perhaps) overly excited for the film adaptation. While Jason Momoa’s Lobo & Milly Alcock shine, some adaptation choices and a bland villain keep it from greatness. It's, simply put, just fine. #Supergirl pic.twitter.com/4uDAvQmjYv — Tessa Smith – Mama's Geeky (@MamasGeeky) June 18, 2026

What’s clear from these reactions to the first screenings of Supergirl is that the DCU’s second movie may not be the crowd-pleasing blockbuster that Superman was last year. To their credit, the studio has never pretended that the Supergirl movie would be anything like Superman and not only had its own tone and visual style, but its character had a totally different persona (as teased in her cameo in the film). That in mind, though, Supergirl seems poised to not quite reach the critical heights of Superman.

It’s worth noting that Gunn’s movie currently holds an 83% on Rotten Tomatoes, which may not be as high as Guardians of the Galaxy‘s 91%, but is on par with the two sequels he made for Marvel. Even then, Superman went on to make over $618 million globally, grossing more than the last three movies from Marvel Studios.

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Here’s the good news for the DCU: it’s okay to follow up a beloved blockbuster that’s your first chapter of a larger cinematic universe with a film that doesn’t quite match that movie at all. Marvel Studios already proved this by following up Iron Man not only with The Incredible Hulk but even Iron Man 2, films that, despite being key pieces of the MCU, are not held in the same regard as the original MCU movie. DC also already has the next two movies lined up, with Clayface in the can and Man of Tomorrow now filming.

That in mind, Supergirl doesn’t have to reach Superman levels of critical acclaim or commercial achievement to actually be a success for DC. Establishing Milly Alcock’s hero as a totally different character from David Corenswet, on top of bringing Jason Momoa’s Lobo into the DCU, are two major details for the entire franchise moving forward, especially since we already know that Alcock will return for Man of Tomorrow next year to bounce off him once again. That said, a female-led superhero movie being met with mixed reception yet again is sure to give the trolls plenty to talk about this summer.